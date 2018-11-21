$183 Windows 2-in-1 Has Features the Surface Lacks

If you go combing through the listings on Amazon's Black Friday deals page, you'll find some off-brand tech products with interesting names. Today's case in point: a $183 detachable 2-in-1 called the "iwork10 Pro," which is sold by a company called "ALLDOCUBE." Aside from obviously ripping off of Apple words ("iwork," "cube", "pro"), this device actually has some tempting features that even more-expensive competitors like the Surface Go can't match.

The 10-inch tablet features a 1920 x 1200 IPS touch display, an Intel Atom X5 Z8350 CPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Unlike Microsoft, which price gouges customers by charging them $129 extra for a Type Cover, ALLDOCUBE includes its keyboard in the box. The company also outflanks Microsoft by offering not one, but two different OSes as the system dual boots both Windows 10 and Android 5.1.

Other features include front and rear 2-MP cameras and, unlike the Surface Pro 6, USB Type-C charging. The device also has an HDMI out port, something no Surface tablet provides.

Not having benchmarked the iworkpro 10, we can't really say whether the device and its old-school Atom processor offer "unbeatable performance" like the product description says. Nor can we validate ALLDOCUBE's boast that the device "would meet your needs perfect, not only entertainments, but also office work."

However, we can look at what Amazon users are saying. A full 54 percent of Amazon customers give it four stars or above, though several readers report issues with the keyboard and touchpad minimizing windows while others complain about charging issues. Some users appreciate what you get for the money but others complain that it "has the functionality of a mesh poncho" and that it is a "waste of time and energy."

However, it performs, it's clear that ALLDOCUBE has thrown down the value gauntlet. If you want to roll the dice and spend $183.99 on the iworkpro Pro, you'll have to act fast. This lightning deal ends at 5:30 pm ET today or when supplies run out.

