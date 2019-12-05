Cyber Monday may be over, but the savings continue as does holiday shopping season. In fact, major tech retailers like Amazon and Newegg are going to keep offering up savings as people shop for holiday gifts.
There are so many sales that's it can be hard to tell whether you're getting a deal or a dud. So whether you're shopping for deals on the best SSDs or looking for discounts on the best gaming laptops, you've come to the right place.
If you don't see exactly what you want in our listings, we're also dishing out advice on how to get the best SSD deals, spot the best CPU deals and select the best graphics card deals.
Quick Deal Tips
We've checked these deals to make sure they offer solid savings. But whenever you're shopping this sales season, keep in mind:
- Check price history: Not every so-called deal is actually a real discount. Some products on sale are actually cheaper on other sites and others were raised in price just to lower them again. Use PCPartPicker (best for components), CamelCamelCamel (best for Amazon) or Google Shopping to review price history and competitors.
- Ensure upgrades are compatible: If you're buying RAM or storage, make sure your PC is upgradeable and has room for those components. You can check your manufacturer's service manual or use Crucial's System Adviser to make sure.
- Pay a little more for trusted brands: Sometimes you'll see a key product like an SSD on sale from a brand you've never heard of. It's worth the few extra bucks to go with something that's well supported from a manufacturer you can trust.
We recommend using comparison engines like PCPartPicker (best for components) and Google Shopping. Unfortunately, there's no one single search engine that will compare prices from every store, but if you use one or two while shopping, you'll have a better chances of scoring a great deal.
We're also big fans of sites like CamelCamelCamel,which displays pricing history of any item sold on Amazon. Just drop in the product's full Amazon URL in, and the tool will bring you a chart outlining that device's price history on Amazon. This way, you'll know if a product's truly at an all-time price low or just having a mediocre sale.
Best Post-Cyber Monday Deals Now
Hottest Deals Overall
Corsair H100i RGB Platinum AIO: was $160, now $130 @ Amazon
Corsair’s 240mm H100i is legendary in the AIO liquid-cooling world and with good reason. The new RGB Platinum version packs in better lighting, and high performance fans as standard.View Deal
Samsung 860 QVO 1TB SSD: was $129, now $87
This SSD features a SATA 6 Gbps interface with Samsung V-NAND Technology and read and write speeds of 550 Mbps and 520 Mbps. It is now at an all-time Amazon low. Note stock isn't available, though, until December 8. View Deal
Logitech G600MMO - was $60, now $25
This is the lowest price ever for this mouse with 20 buttons geared toward MMO games. This includes 12 buttons on the side thumb panel. View Deal
Seagate 2TB external hard drive - was $65, now $50 @ B&H
This portable 2.5-inch hard drive comes with an 18-inch USB 3.0 cable. It's great for backing up your photos, videos and other important assets. This is a lot of storage, and the drive is now at its lowest price ever.
MSI Optix MAG341CQ - was $500, now $380 @ Amazon
This ultrawide is fit for speedy gaming with a 100Hz refresh rate, 5ms response time (GTG) and FreeSync. Plus, it has a high-contrast (3,000:1) VA panel with a relatively tight 1800mm curve. View Deal
Rosewill’s Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: was $110, now $49 @ Newegg
Rosewill’s put some serious effort into equipping this keyboard with all the bells and whistles. With dedicated media controls, (including a massive knob for volume), RGB lighting and “Brown” mechanical switches rated to 50 million clicks, it may be a solid entry point into the mechanical keyboard world. View Deal
DIYPC DIY-D2-RGB Case: was $69, now $44 @ Newegg
This case comes with room for up to eight fans, can accommodate a 240mm radiator up front, and has an angled LED strip on the front panel. The case also has a tempered glass sidepanel, which is all a great deal for $44. View Deal
Patriot Burst SSD (960GB): was $159 now $87 @Newegg
This solid, 2.5-inch SATA SSD has 32GB of DRAM cache and promises read / write rates of 560 and 540 MBps. At this price, it's only 8 cents per GB.View Deal
Dell G3 (GTX 1660 Ti / Core i5): was $999 now $699 @Best Buy
For under $700 you get a laptop that's more than good enough to play games in 1080p resolution at reasonably-high settings. It also comes with 512GB of SSD storage and Dell's attractive, sci-fi-esque design. The 8GB of RAM is user-upgradeable.View Deal
XFX Radeon RX 5700 XT: was $409, now $369 @Best Buy
This dual-fan card features AMD's high-end, navi GPU. While we haven't this particular card, the 5700 XT chip can play 4K games at reasonable settings and frame rates. Getting that kind of functionality for under $400 is huge.View Deal
HyperX Cloud Flight Wireless Headset: was $140, now $79 @ Amazon
Complete with 30 hour battery life, kick-ass audio drivers, comfortable ergonomic design and detachable microphone, the HyperX Cloud Flight is perfect for the gamer looking for that HyperX performance on a budget. View Deal
HP Gaming Laptop (Ryzen 5|GTX 1050): was $649 now $499 @ Best Buy
This entry-level, 15.6-inch gaming laptop is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5-3550H processor, Nvidia GTX 1050 Graphics, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. That's more than adequate for playing most demanding games at low settings.View Deal
SSD / Storage / RAM
Samsung 860 QVO 1TB SSD: was $129, now $87
This SSD features a SATA 6 Gbps interface with Samsung V-NAND Technology and read and write speeds of 550 Mbps and 520 Mbps. It is now at an all-time Amazon low. Note stock isn't available, though, until December 8. View Deal
Seagate 2TB external hard drive - was $65, now $50 @ B&H
This portable 2.5-inch hard drive comes with an 18-inch USB 3.0 cable. It's great for backing up your photos, videos and other important assets. This is a lot of storage, and the drive is now at its lowest price ever.
Samsung EVO 2.5" SSD 500 GB: was $99, now $57 @ Amazon
This Samsung 860 EVO SSD has up to 500GB of storage space. The max sequential read/write speed is 550/520 MBps. This is a decent-sized internal SSD for the price.View Deal
Patriot Burst SSD (960GB): was $159 now $87 @ Newegg
This solid, 2.5-inch SATA SSD has 32GB of DRAM cache and promises read / write rates of 560 and 540 MBps. At this price, it's only 8 cents per GB.View Deal
Sabrent 1TB Rocket PCIe 4.0 SSD: was $199 now $169 @ Amazon
One of the first drives to support PCIe 4.0 speeds, the Rocket boasts read / writes of up to 5000 MBps. It also comes with a copy of Acronis True Image for cloning.View Deal
WD Blue 1TB 3D NAND Internal SSD: was $129, now $99 @ Newegg
This 2.5" internal SSD from Western Digital contains up to 1 TB of storage space. It has read/write speeds of 560/530 MBps. You can get one on Newegg for 31% off.View Deal
Hyundai 120GB 2.5" SSD: was $42, now $19 @ Walmart
If you've got a little machine need of an SSD, check out this deal on the Hyundai 120 GB Internal SSD. It uses a Serial ATA-600 interface and measures in at 5.43" x 0.78" x 4.25".View Deal
CPUs / Motherboards
AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X: was $899, now $680 @ Newegg
The Threadripper 2950X comes with 16 cores and 32 processing threads. It has a Max Boost frequency of 4.4 GHz. This CPU is on sale for $699 on Amazon.View Deal
ASRock B450M Steel Legend - was $90, now $69 after rebate @ Newegg
This Micro ATX board is modern enough to support AMD’s full range of 3rd Generation Ryzen (AM4) CPUs, and given that this deal comes from a high-volume seller, probably even includes a firmware new enough to support the latest models out of the box (the 3950X version was introduced in September). If that’s not reassuring enough, firmware as far back as May supported the 3900X and below.View Deal
AMD Ryzen 7 2700X + Prism Cooler: was $329, now $220 @ Amazon
8 cores, 16 threads, a cooler and a free game for just $10. Second gen Ryzen may be a year and a half old at this point, but it still holds its weight. You'll just have to wait for stock to arrive December 10. View Deal
AMD Ryzen 5 2600: was $199, now $119 @ eBay
The Ryzen 5 2600 is a hex-core, 3.9 GHz CPU with an AM4 socket type. This chip is well known for its performance. You can snag one on eBay for 40% off.View Deal
Intel Core i5-9600K 3.7 GHz: was $279, now $220 @ eBay
This is a Coffee Lake hex-core CPU with a turbo speed of 4.6 GHz. View Deal
Asus ROG Strix Z390-E Motherboard: was $259, now $230 @ Amazon
This board is designed to support 9th and 8th gen Intel core processors. It has onboard support for 802.11AC WiFi. This motherboard is usually $259, but you can pick one up today for $199 on Amazon.View Deal
ASUS ROG Crosshair VI Hero: was $229, now $189 @ Amazon
This Ryzen powered motherboard comes with NVMe M.2, onboard 802.11AC WIFI, front panel USB 3.1, gigabit LAN and RGB lighting. This Black Friday pricing matches an all-time Amazon low.View Deal
Graphics Cards
XFX Radeon RX 5700 XT: was $409, now $369 @ Best Buy
This dual-fan card features AMD's high-end, navi GPU. While we haven't this particular card, the 5700 XT chip can play 4K games at reasonable settings and frame rates. Getting that kind of functionality for under $400 is huge.View Deal
XFX Radeon RX 580 VR Ready GPU: was $379, now $159 @ Amazon
This XFX Radeon RX 580 GTS XXX Edition GPU comes completely VR ready. It features 8 GB of GDDR5 with overclocked speeds up to 1366MHz. If you're looking for a VR ready card on a budget, check out this deal.View Deal
Zotac GeForce GTX 1060 6GB: was $229, now $209 @ Newegg
If you're in the market for a GeForce card, you may not want to overlook this Zotac GeForce GTX 1060 deal. It might not be the strongest card on the market, but it's perfect for a midgrade machine or anyone building on a budget.View Deal
ASRock Challenger D Radeon RX 5700: was $409, now $359 @ Micro Center
This ASRock Challenger D Radeon RX 5700 card usually retails for $409. You can snag one today wit 3 months of Xbox Game Pass, plus your choice of Borderlands 3 or Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon.View Deal
Visiontek Radeon RX 5700: was $449, now $279 @ Rakuten
You can get this Visiontek Radeon RX 5700 for $279 on Rakuten. This card comes with 8GB of GDDR6 and features three Display Ports with one HDMI port.View Deal
Monitors
MSI Optix MAG341CQ - was $500, now $380 @ Amazon
This ultrawide is fit for speedy gaming with a 100Hz refresh rate, 5ms response time (GTG) and FreeSync. Plus, it has a high-contrast (3,000:1) VA panel with a relatively tight 1800mm curve. View Deal
Acer ED347CKR 34” Gaming Monitor: was $500, now $399 @ Newegg
Complete with a crisp 34” curved VA panel, 1440p resolution, and FreeSync this screen is a bargain at this price point.View Deal
Samsung C24RG50 - was $200, now $170 @ Newegg
Want a fast display under $200? This monitor offers 24 inches at FHD with a 144Hz refresh rate, 4ms response time and FreeSync for fighting screen tearing when using an AMD graphics card. View Deal
Dell 27-inch LCD Monitor SE2719H: was $179, now $123 @ Amazon
This 27" monitor from Dell has a resolution of 1920 x 1080. It uses an LCD display with a refresh rate of 60 Hz. The SE2719H features both HDMI and VGA inputs.View Deal
Alienware AW3418DW - was $1,349, now $749 @ Dell
This 34-inch, 120Hz, 1440p, ultrawide G-Sync monitor is on sale for an impressive 35% off. With specs like that, it should be a notable upgrade.
LG 34UM88-P 34" 21:9 UltraWide: was $469, now $364 @ B&H
Here's a great IPS-based 34-inch ultrawide display that comes with good color accuracy and FreeSync support, making it great for productivity and casual gaming.
Samsung 49-inch Curved Monitor: was $999, now $799 @ Newegg
This 49" monitor from Samsung takes up more space than your average monitor. The display is curved from end to end with a resolution of 3840 x 1080. It usually retails for $999, but it's available on Newegg right now for $799.View Deal
Acer XFA240 24" Monitor: was $200, now $169 @ Amazon
This is our favorite budget monitor out now and was $240 when we reviewed it in September. It's 24 inches with FHD resolution at 144Hz, plus FreeSync and G-Sync Compatibility. Nothing we've tested can match its color accuracy, gaming performance and feature at this price. View Deal
Viewsonic 27-inch 1080p VX2758-C-MH: was $250, now $193 @ Amazon
Complete with curved screen, 144Hz Refresh FreeSync (and likely G-Sync support), this 27-inch 1080p screen, is a perfect choice for those packing anything below an RTX 2070 GPU. View Deal
Samsung 27" Curved Monitor: was $199, now $149 @ Amazon
This 27" Samsung display is curved with a resolution of 1920 x 1080. It features both HDMI and DisplayPort inputs. The screen has a refresh rate of 60Hz.View Deal
Samsung 23.5" Curved LED Monitor: was $149, now $119 @ Amazon
This curved monitor brings a whole new element to your PC experience. The screen spans 23.5" across, has a refresh rate of 60Hz, and a resolution of 1920 x 1080.View Deal
HP 27" IPS LED Monitor: was $249, now $129 @ Best Buy
This monitor has a max resolution of 1920x1080 and a refresh rate of 75Hz. It has 2 HDMI and VGA ports to support both digital and analog devices.View Deal
Samsung 32” UR59C: was $500, now $398 @ Amazon
The Samsung 32” UR59C (LU32R590CWNXZA) is currently our favorite in the 4K curved category. It sold for for $500 when it debuted and has been spotted for as low $440. But at $398, it’s currently at its lowest price ever and a steal for a 4K curved display in this size.View Deal
Laptops / Tablets
Dell G3 (GTX 1660 Ti / Core i5): was $999 now $699 @Best Buy
For under $700 you get a laptop that's more than good enough to play games in 1080p resolution at reasonably-high settings. It also comes with 512GB of SSD storage and Dell's attractive, sci-fi-esque design. The 8GB of RAM is user-upgradeable.View Deal
Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701 Laptop: was $3,299 now $2,499 @ Amazon
Complete with 144Hz display, RTX 2080 GPU, 16GB of DDR4, i7 processor and 1TB PCIe hard drive this sleek 17-inch monster is the king of gaming notebooks View Deal
HP Gaming Laptop (Ryzen 5, GTX 1050): was $649 now $499 @ Best Buy
This entry-level, 15.6-inch gaming laptop is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5-3550H processor, Nvidia GTX 1050 Graphics, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. That's more than adequate for playing most demanding games at low settings.View Deal
Microsoft Surface Pro 7: was $959, now $599 @ Best Buy
This machine comes with an Intel Core i3 chip and 128GB of storage on an SSD. If you've been holding out for a Surface tablet, you may want to peek at this deal.View Deal
Gaming PCs
Ryzen 2700X 8GB VR Ready Desktop: was $999, now $972 @ Newegg
If you're looking for a pre-built gaming desktop, check out this deal from iBuyPower. It features an AMD Ryzen 7 2700X CPU, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 GPU, 8 GB of DDR4, and a 1 TB SSD. This package also comes with access to Xbox Game Pass for PC.View Deal
Peripherals
Logitech G600MMO - was $60, now $25
This is the lowest price ever for this mouse with 20 buttons geared toward MMO games. This includes 12 buttons on the side thumb panel. View Deal
Razer BlackWidow Keyboard: was $119, now $79 @ Amazon
This is a mechanical gaming keyboard with Green switches for a tactile and clicky feel. It boasts media keys, USB passthrough, RGB and an aluminum frame.View Deal
SteelSeries Arctis 7 Gaming Headset: was $149, now $112 @ Amazon
With impressive audio drivers, good comfort levels and a 24-hour battery life, this Arctis 7 deal is well worth it for those looking to cut the audio cord.View Deal
Razer Basilisk Gaming Mouse: was $69, now $40 @ Amazon
The Basilisk is a fantastically designed FPS oriented mouse complete with Razer’s 5G optical sensor.View Deal
Logitech’s G512 SE Mechanical Keyboard: was $99, now $59 @ Best Buy
This full-sized keyboard, features integrated media key, impeccable RGB lighting, a brushed aluminum finish, a USB passthrough, and tactile mechanical switches courtesy of its GX-Blue tactile switch set. View Deal
Logitech G502 SE Hero: was $79, now $34 @ Newegg
The G502 is a wired mouse from Logitech with a DPI of 16,000. It features RGB LEDs that can be customized using Logitech's Lightsync technology. You can pick up this mouse on Newegg for 56% off.View Deal
Anne Pro 2 60% Mechanical RGB Keyboard: was $149, now $83 @ Newegg
This keyboard works both wired and wirelessly (via Bluetooth). It features RGB LEDs throughout the design. It's a 60% mechanical keyboard with PBT keycaps.View Deal
Logitech Wireless Keyboard/Mouse Combo: was $29, now $18 @ Amazon
This wireless keyboard/mouse combo uses a USB adapter that can be stored inside the keyboard. It uses a 2.4 GHz signal and 128-bit AES encryption. This deal is currently on Amazon for 50% off.View Deal
Razer DeathAdder Gaming Mouse: was $69, now $30 @Amazon
The Razer DeathAdder is a well-know gaming mouse. It has a DPI of 16,000 and comes with 7 programmable buttons. RGB Profiles and macro settings can be adjusted with Razer Synapse.View Deal
Cases / Cooling / PSUs
Corsair H100i RGB Platinum AIO: was $160, now $130 @ Amazon
Corsair’s 240mm H100i is legendary in the AIO liquid-cooling world and with good reason. The new RGB Platinum version packs in better lighting, and high performance fans as standard.View Deal
Rosewill White Thor Case: was $159, now $70 @ Newegg
The white edition of this Rosewill gaming case is currently on sale for 56% off. This is an ATX full tower case made of steel. It has 10 expansion slots, 4 USB ports on the front panel, fan speed control knobs, and LEDs throughout the case design.View Deal
iBuyPower Snowblind Element: was $329, now $199 @ iBuyPower
What was formerly a reasonable value at $300 (on review day) has become a bargain for system builders who may never have previously been able to justify the cost of a side-panel LCD display.View Deal
Corsair Hydro H115i Pro RGB AIO Cooler: was $159.99, now $136.99
Corsair's Hydro H115i Pro cooler comes with RGB lighting and dual 140mm fans that deliver 55.4 CFM of air flow at a tenable 20.4 decibels. These coolers have plenty of thermal capacity for overclocking most mainstream desktop processors, and look good doing it, too.
Arctic Accelero Xtreme VGA Cooler: was $89, now $64 @ Newegg
The Arctic Accelero Xtreme VGA Cooler is on Newegg for 28% off. It uses 300W of cooling power to keep your hardware nice and chill.View Deal
DIYPC Vanguard-RGB LED Case: was $129, now $79 @ Newegg
This case is made of steel and tempered glass. It's an ATX mid-tower with 4 120mm RGB LED fans. The top is designed to fit a water cooling radiator as big as 360mm.View Deal
Routers / Networking
Netgear AC1750 Wireless Router: was $129, now $89 @ Best Buy
If you're after a dual-band smart WiFi router, check out this deal on the Netgear AC1750. This is a great router for networks with more than 12 devices. It also features two USB ports, useful for connecting hard drives or printers to the network.View Deal
TP-Link PCIe Wifi Card: was $79, now $34 @ Amazon
Add an additional WiFi slot to your desktop rig with this PCIe WiFi card from TP-Link. It features speeds up to 1300 Mbps and supports both 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz WiFi frequencies.View Deal
TP-Link WiFi Extender: was $29, now $14 @ Amazon
The TP-Link N300 has universal compatibility and can boost the WiFi signal on any wireless router. This extender usually retails for $29.99, making this a 50% discount.View Deal
Everything Else
JBL Wireless Speakers: was $649, now $200 @ Amazon
These wireless speakers support 802.11ac WiFi. They work with both Google Assistant and Chromecast. They normally retail for over $600 but are currently on sale for over 70% off.View Deal
Pioneer SPC22 Center Channel Speaker: was $199, now $99 @ Newegg
This center channel speaker features two 4" surface woofers and a 1" high-efficiency soft dome tweeter—perfect for a little kick to your audio setup.View Deal