BenQ Takes $200 off its 144Hz, QHD Gaming Monitor With HDR

The BenQ EX2780Q debuted in October for $600, but with the best Cyber Monday tech deals among us, the vendor is selling the 27-inch, 1440p resolution monitor for $200 off.

It boasts specs rivaling the best gaming monitors , including a 144Hz refresh rate and 5ms response time in a 27-inch IPS panel with 2560 x 1440 resolution.

BenQ EX2780Q - was $600 now $400 @ Amazon

This a 1440p 27-incher with a speedy 144Hz refresh rate and FreeSync. Plus, it comes with HDR support, a stylish gold-ish color, powerful speakers with a subwoofer and a remote. This is for those seeking a high-speed gaming/entertainment monitor.View Deal

When we went hands-on with the BenQ EX2780Q , our favorite feature was the power powerful its speakers were. The front has two 2W speakers, which work alongside a 5W subwoofer around back. It made both games and movies loud and detailed, plus there are 5 audio profiles. Cable management and rustic gold coloring are nice touches.

The EX2780Q is also the first to feature BenQ’s HDRi feature, but we found it more helpful for brighter HDR scenes than darker ones.

Keep in mind, while this monitor is at a steep discount, these days the best monitor steals offer 27-inch 144Hz displays for as low as under $200. However, you may have to settle for lower FHD (1920 x 1080) resolution. If you want to see what else is out there, check our best Cyber Monday PC monitor deals round-up page.