Matrox Launches Single-Slot Intel Arc GPUs

By Zhiye Liu
New GPUs based on the Arc A310 and Arc A380

Luma Graphics Cards
Luma Graphics Cards (Image credit: Matrox)

Intel certainly has a way with old-school brands. First, it was Sparkle, and now Matrox has jumped on Intel's Arc Alchemist bandwagon. The latter has announced the brand's new Luma series of graphics cards, leveraging Intel's Arc A310 and Arc A380, one of the best graphics cards on the market.

The Arc A3 series utilizes the ACM-G11 silicon. The difference between the Arc A310 and Arc A380 comes down to the former having two fewer Xe cores and 2GB less GDDR6 memory on a limited 64-bit memory interface. As a result, both graphics cards hit the market without much fanfare. For instance, the Arc A380 was only initially available in China, and Intel subsequently launched the Arc A310 in the most silent way the chipmaker could. Matrox is one of the few, if not the first vendor, to release an Arc A310, and not just one but two of them.

The Luma A310 and Luma A310F are low-profile graphics cards that will easily fit into any small-form-factor (SFF) system. Matrox includes low-profile brackets with these two specific SKUs. The graphics cards stick to a single-slot design with a width of 16.76cm (6.6 inches). In addition, the Luma A310 uses a passive cooler, whereas the Luma A310F relies on a blower-type design with a small cooling fan. The Luma A380 also conforms to a single-slot design. However, it's a full-size graphics card with a length of 25.38cm (9.99 inches), so it's not the best option for SFF systems.

Matrox Luma Specifications

Header Cell - Column 0 Luma A310Luma A310FLuma A380
GPUIntel Arc A310Intel Arc A310Intel Arc A380
Memory4GB GDDR64GB GDDR66GB GDDR6
InterfacePCIe 4.0 x16 (x8 electrical)PCIe 4.0 x16 (x8 electrical)PCIe 4.0 x16 (x8 electrical)
CoolingPassiveActiveActive
Power Consumption30W50W75W
Video Outputs4 x Mini DisplayPort4 x Mini DisplayPort4 x Mini DisplayPort
Form FactorLow Profile, Single SlotLow Profile, Single SlotFull Height, Single Slot
Dimension16.76 x 6.86cm16.76 x 6.86cm25.38 x 12.68cm

All three Luma graphics cards leverage the PCIe 4.0 x16 interface. However, it's important to underline that they're limited to x8 operating electrically, thus only taking advantage of half the bandwidth of the expansion slot.

The Arc A310 and Arc A380 have the same 75W TDP. In Matrox's case, the Luma A310 and Luma A310F are 30W and 50W TDP graphics cards, respectively. On the other hand, the Arc A380 adheres to Intel's 75W reference specifications. In any event, the graphics cards draw all their power from the expansion slot, so no external PCIe power connectors are needed.

Image 1 of 3
Luma A310
Luma A310 (Image credit: Matrox)

Although you can use Matrox's Luma graphics card for gaming, the products aim for industrial, digital signage, and medical clients. The graphics cards sports four Mini DisplayPort 2.1 (secure) outputs, which allows them to accommodate up to four displays simultaneously. Matrox sells a separate Mini DisplayPort to a standard DisplayPort (CAB-MDP-DPF) cable for $29.99 (opens in new tab) if users prefer the latter. 

Customers can opt for two 8K displays at 60 Hz or 5K at 120 Hz in a dual-display setup. However, in a quad-display configuration, the resolutions are restricted to 5K at 60 Hz with HDR 12b support. In addition, the manufacturer includes the Matrox PowerDesk and Matrox MuraControl for managing multi-display setups.

Matrox backs Luma products with a three-year warranty, but buyers can extend it for an added cost. The graphics cards have a life cycle of seven years.

Zhiye Liu
Zhiye Liu
RAM Reviewer and News Editor

Zhiye Liu is a Freelance News Writer at Tom’s Hardware US. Although he loves everything that’s hardware, he has a soft spot for CPUs, GPUs, and RAM.

2 Comments Comment from the forums
  • kjfatl
    This makes a lot of sense. Intel is aiming at the 90% of the market (by volume) that AMD and NVIDIA are ignoring. With this they can sell a few million of these and get the $30 or so profit that these boards bring in. Not bad when you sell 10,000 boards at a time to companies like UPS, Home Depot, Starbucks or Target for internal use.
    Reply
  • InvalidError
    If Matrox decided to pick up the A750, maybe I'd try my luck checking if one of the few people I remember the names of (I'm pathologically bad at remembering names) are still there to ask what the employee shop prices are like :)
    Reply