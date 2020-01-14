Gigabyte's Overclocked Radeon RX 5700 XT Is Just $380

Radeon RX 5700 XT Gaming OC 8G (Image credit: Gigabyte )

The Gigabyte Radeon RX 5700 XT Gaming OC 8G typically sells for $399.99, but you can save $20 with the promo code "VGAPCRW42" at Newegg today. That's one of the best tech deals we've seen today and the cheapest price we've ever seen for this graphics card.

The Radeon RX 5700 XT rocks 2,560 Stream Processors (SPs) and 8GB of speedy GDDR6 memory. However, Gigabyte's rendition of the graphics card features a generous factory overclock out of the box. The graphics card has a 1,650 MHz base clock, 1,795 MHz game clock and a boost clock that hits 1,905 MHz.

The Radeon RX 5700 XT Gaming OC 8G employs Gigabyte's high-end WindForce 3X cooling system and is 279.85mm long. Underneath the massive cooler are five composite copper heat pipes that transfer the heat from the GPU to the robust heatsink. The graphics card depends on three 80mm cooling fans for active cooling. However, they will remain idle until the graphics card is crunching on a heavy load, so noise shouldn't be an issue.

There are ample connectivity options on the Radeon RX 5700 XT Gaming OC 8G. You can choose between the three DisplayPort 1.4 outputs or the single HDMI 2.0b for connecting your monitor. The graphics card draws power from one 8-pin and one 6-pin PCIe power connectors. It's highly recommended you use a power supply with a minimum 600W.

Gigabyte backs the Radeon RX 5700 XT Gaming OC 8G with a limited three-year warranty, an added plus.