Adata 1TB SSD Price Drops: Our Favorite Drive for $119 and More

SSD fans rejoice. Rakuten and Amazon are offering some big deals on internal storage in the lead up to Amazon Prime Day, including one we consider the best overall SSD you can buy right now.

Adata XPG SX8200 Pro 1TB SSD

Rakuten has the XPG Adata XPG SX6000 Pro 1TB SSD-our favorite internal SSD- for an all-time low of $119 when you sign up for a free Rakuten account and use the coupon code "ADA15" at checkout. In our XPG SX8200 Pro SSD review, we raved about the PCIe-NVMe SSD's blazing read speeds of 3.5 GB/s and write speeds of 3 GB/s, finding the SSD the best in power efficiency and performance.

Adata XPG SX6000 Pro 1TB SSD

Amazon is offering a lightning deal on the Adata XPG SX6000 Pro 1TB SSD, bringing it down to $91.79. According to Camelcamelcamel price tracking, the SSD debuted on Amazon in November for $200 and has been selling for $195 since December.

This 1TB drive features a super fast PCIe-NVMe interface, read speeds of up to 2100 MB/s and write speeds of up to 1500 MB/s.

