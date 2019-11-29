The SteelSeries Arctis 7 Is Currently 33% off This Black Friday

Nothing is more satisfying than coming home from a hard day at work or school, jumping into your slacks, and popping a good pair of headphones on to game the night away. Whether you’re playing on your desktop or your PS4, having a headset that you can rely on to provide you with crystal clear audio, solid microphone performance and a comfortable experience is paramount to keeping yourself immersed in our favorite digital lives. And if you can cut the cord on that whole affair in the process, it makes it even better.

Retailing at $150, the Arctis 7 looks to fit that niche perfectly. And it’s available right now this Black Friday, on Amazon, for less than $100. That’s a 33% saving or $50 off of its total price, making it one hell of a tempting deal for any looking to replace an ageing pair of cans, or to those curious what the world of wireless might entail for them.

SteelSeries Arctis 7 Gaming Headset: was $150, now $100

With impressive audio drivers, good comfort levels and a 24 hour battery life, this Arctis 7 deal is well worth it for those looking to cut the audio cord. View Deal

Specifications

Driver Type 40mm Neodymium Impedance 32 Ohms Frequency Response 20 Hz - 20 kHz Design Style Closed Back Microphone Type Retractable Bidirectional electret condenser Connectivity USB (Wireless Receiver Weight 0.8 lbs (375g) Cord Length 8.2 Ft (2.5M) Battery Life Up to 24 Hours Lighting None

Audio Performance

You can check out our full review of the Steelseries Arctis 7 2019 here , however for the quick low down, our prestigious headset editor found the audio to be impeccable, and far superior to the previous versions. The 2019 edition was noticeably louder, yet managed to keep all of the characteristics of the previous versions without alluding to any distortion even at high volumes.

It’s not quite as dramatic in the low-end bass and mids as some other gaming headsets, but many may see this as a boon, as it makes it ideal for those who prefer a more balanced soundstage with their music, media and games.

It’s comfortable too, in no small part thanks to that ski goggle designed headband and the design of the earcups providing a secure fit around each ear. Ultimately if you’re after an impressive wireless headset, with good audio performance and a strong battery life, this is the best deal we’ve found to date.

