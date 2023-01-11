TeamGroup Aims to Push DDR5 Kits Above 9,000 MT/S With Signal-Boosting Tech

Get ready for your shiny new DDR5 memory kit to feel slow and out of date. Memory and storage mainstay TeamGroup claims to have found a way to kick DDR5 signal speed and reliability up to new levels with the help of a new component from Renesas Electronics.



According to TeamGroup, it has incorporated a client clock driver, or CKD, into upcoming DDR5 kits that will "strengthen, buffer, and steadily output high-frequency signals from the CPU to memory kits," which the company says will lead to both higher and more reliable frequencies. Renesas says this is the first clock driver to be used in consumer DIMMs. Perhaps before long, we'll see one of these CKD kits on our Best RAM for Gaming page.



Technical details of the CKD, as well as when we might see kits equipped with the tech, are extremely slim at the moment. But according to TeamGroup's press release (and the image released with it), it seems that we'll see CKD-equipped kits arrive first as JEDEC-standard DDR5-6400 options, with faster options to come later this year. The company writes that it hopes that the addition of the client clock driver will help TeamGroup achieve "frequencies in OC memory to 9,000MHz or higher, to deliver ultra-fast gaming experiences for gamers, and reliable, high-performance information processing solutions for creators."



Obviously don't expect these ground-breaking memory kits to arrive anywhere near the realm of general affordability. The fastest 32GB DDR5-7800 options that seem to be readily available now are selling for around $400, and it seems unlikely that adding a new piece of hardware is going to lower the price of high-end kits.

More and faster top-end options may, though, help push the price of mainstream DDR5 options down while lifting speeds up. That would be good for both general consumers looking to move to the latest memory standard – and AMD specifically. Because while Intel's 13th Gen CPUs support both the older (and still by far cheaper) DDR4, AMD has gone all-in on DDR5 with Ryzen 7000. Along with the higher price of its motherboards, the cost of DDR5 has made AMD's latest platform tough to argue for if you care much at all about getting the most performance for your money. Achieving speeds above and beyond what's available via DDR4 would also of course make more people inclined to make the switch to DDR5.