WD Black SN850X 2TB SSD Down to $119 at Amazon

Right now, at Amazon, you can find the WD Black SN850X 2TB SSD for its lowest price to date. It’s been going for around $145 lately, but today is marked down to $119, putting the final price at about 6 cents per GB. This top-performing SSD is well-known on the market for its high speeds.

We reviewed the WD Black SN850X last year and regarded it as one of the best SSDs. It even earned our Editor’s Choice label. One of our biggest complaints was the price so today’s discount makes the investment much more worth it.

WD_BLACK 2TB SN850X: now $119 at Amazon (was $145)

The 2TB WD Black SN850X SSD is available for $119 at Amazon, its lowest price to date. It has an M.2 2280 form factor and can reach impressively high read/write speeds of 7,300/6,600 Mbps. A 5-year warranty from Western Digital supports it.

This offer applies only to the 2TB model, but it also comes in other capacities, including 500GB, 1TB, and 4TB. All drives in this line feature an M.2 2280 form factor and use a WD proprietary controller. It connects using a PCIe 4.0 x4 interface and can reach high read/write speeds of 7,300/6,600 Mbps.

The WD Black SN850X SSD is designed with 112-layer BiCS5 TLC memory. It’s supported by a five-year manufacturer’s warranty from Western Digital that voids should the drive reach 1200 TBW. Amazon’s 30-day return policy also backs it up.

Visit Amazon’s WD Black SN850X 2TB SSD product page for more details and purchase options. As of writing, it’s unclear how long the discount will be available.