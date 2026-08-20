Pine64 halts all Linux hardware manufacturing through at least mid-2027 due to shortages — memory crunch forces open-source maker to freeze SBCs, tablets, and phones

Pine64 has stopped producing Linux devices entirely, announcing this week on its official Telegram news channel that "there isn't [sic] any plans to continue producing more Linux devices in the near future" because of the ongoing DRAM and eMMC shortage. The stoppage covers the company's full lineup of Arm and RISC-V single-board computers, the PinePhone family, the PineTab2 tablet, and the PineNote e-reader, with remaining PineNote and PineTab2 stock estimated to last around three months.

Microcontroller-based products, such as the PineTime smartwatch, PineVoice smart speaker, and Pinecil soldering iron, won't be affected, and production will continue as usual. Development on the upcoming PineTime Pro will also continue: Pine64 said its demo firmware now has basic drivers for the display, touch, motion sensing, GPS, and audio, though some issues need fixing before a pilot batch enters production. The company also hasn't ended software support for existing Linux hardware.

The AI-driven memory crunch has raised prices on everything from DDR5 kits — which have sold on eBay for more than $2,000 — to prebuilt PCs from Dell, CyberPowerPC, and Maingear. Unfortunately, Pine64 buys the single worst-supplied part in the entire NAND market. TrendForce reported in April that the eMMC/UFS segment faces the tightest supply gap of any NAND category, because its production capacity overlaps with far higher-margin enterprise SSDs, making it the last in line for supplier allocation.

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Phison CEO Khein-Seng Pua said in February that 8GB eMMC modules had risen from $1.50 to $20 in a year, a 13-fold increase, and warned the shortage could shut down entire consumer electronics companies in 2026. Pine64 hasn't shut down, but a whole product category has, and it's the first named vendor to kill a lineup outright instead of repricing it.

Other small-board makers have taken the opposite route. Raspberry Pi has raised prices repeatedly, pushing the Pi 5 16GB to $205 and the 500+ to $410, while launching a 3GB Pi 4 and leaning on a stockpile of older LPDDR2 to hold prices on legacy boards. Framework followed in January, raising its desktop pricing to cover LPDDR5x costs, which, since Strix Halo boards use soldered RAM, it couldn't pass to users any other way.

Pine64 sells its hardware near cost as a community service, so it has no margin to absorb higher component prices and, evidently, believes its buyers won't, either. Its mid-2027 checkpoint aligns with supply forecasts that don't expect new memory fab capacity to arrive in volume before late 2027 or 2028.

Pine64 said any decision on resuming production depends on component pricing after mid-2027, meaning its Linux hardware could be off the market for two years — or more.

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