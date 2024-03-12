Geometric Future Eskimo Junior 24 Review: Unique design and quiet noise levels, but mediocre performance

The looks and design of the Eskimo Junior AIO are interesting, but its thermal performance leaves a bit to be desired – especially for a $100 cooler.

Geometric Future is a new company in the cooling and component space, founded in 2020 by former employees of In Win. The company aims to deliver aesthetically pleasing, minimalistic designs with its products. Geometric Future currently produces a number of unique PC cases, power supplies, fans, and liquid coolers.

Today’s review will look at the Eskimo Junior 24 AIO. It stands apart from the crowd with a unique design and some subtle, neon-inspired RGB, but does it have what it takes to earn a spot on our best AIO Coolers list ? We’ll have to put it through testing to find out. But first, here are the specifications from Geometric Future.

Cooler specifications

Swipe to scroll horizontally Cooler Geometric Future Eskimo Junior 24 MSRP $99.90 USD Heatsink Material Aluminum Rated Lifespan >50,000 hours Socket Compatibility Intel Socket LGA 115x/1200/1700/20xx AMD AM5 / AM4 / AM3(+) / TR4 Base Copper Base Max TDP with Intel’s i7-13700K (Our Testing) 221W Dimensions 277mm (L) x 120 mm (W) x 53mm (D) (with fans installed)

Packing and included contents

The cooler arrives in a standard-size box, with the contents protected by molded cardboard, foam, and plastic.

Included with the cooler are the following:

240mm radiator and CPU block

Two 120mm Squama fans

Mounting for modern AMD and Intel Platforms

Thermal Paste and spreading tool

Hardware ARGB controller

Mounting accessories

LGA 1700 installation

The installation of the Eskimo Junior 24 cooler is straightforward and similar to other coolers. For ease of installation, I recommend first securing the fans and radiator before these other steps.

1. Press the backplate against the rear of the motherboard, and then secure it using the included metal standoffs.

2. Next, you’ll need to apply thermal paste to the CPU. If you're unsure how to do that, see our How to Apply Thermal Paste primer.

3. Attach the mounting bars to the bottom of the CPU block, and then place it on top of the CPU.

4. Secure the CPU block by using the included thumbscrews.

5. Connect the PWM and ARGB headers to your motherboard, and installation is complete.

Features of Geometric Future’s Eskimo Junior 24

2x 120mm fans

There’s more to a cooler than just the radiator and heatsink. The bundled fans have a significant impact on cooling and noise levels, as well as how the cooler looks in your case.

Included with the cooler are two 120mm Squama fans that feature low noise levels and an aesthetic unlike any other fanI’ve seen, with edges that resemble honeycombs.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Model Squama 120mm Dimensions 120 x 120 x 25mm Fan Speed Up to 2000 RPM ± 10% Air Flow Up to 69.11 CFM Air Pressure Up to 2.92mmH2O Bearing Type Unlisted Lighting CPU block only MFFT Unlisted

CPU block with subtle RGB flair

Some coolers on the market attempt to overwhelm with glaring RGB that seems more appropriate to a rave than a desktop computer. But Geometric Design takes a more minimalist approach with some sleek and subtle RGB built into the CPU block.

Large Copper Base

Limited RAM compatibility

Most of the time, you don’t have to worry about RAM compatibility with AIOs, but that’s not the case with the Eskimo Junior 24. While the cooler should work without issue on the vast majority of systems, when I installed it in my testing rig, the tubes almost pressed against the GSkill Trident DDR4 sticks. If your RAM is any thicker than mine, you might have an issue.

27mm thick radiator

The radiator included is 27mm thick – pretty standard for most on the market. This should fit in most cases without problem.

Rotatable Tubing

The tubing of the AIO is rotatable, which can be useful for installation and aesthetics.

LGA1700 Socket Bending

There are many factors other than the CPU cooler that can influence your cooling performance, including the case you use and the fans installed in it. A system's motherboard can also influence this, especially if it suffers from bending , which results in poor cooler contact with the CPU.

To prevent bending from impacting our cooling results, we’ve installed Thermalright’s LGA 1700 contact frame into our testing rig. If your motherboard is affected by bending, your thermal results will be worse than those shown below. Not all motherboards are affected equally by this issue. I tested Raptor Lake CPUs in two motherboards. And while one of them showed significant thermal improvements after installing Thermalright’s LGA1700 contact frame, the other motherboard showed no difference in temperatures whatsoever! Check out our review of the contact frame for more information.

Testing methodology

Today's highest-end CPUs, whether Intel or AMD, are difficult to cool in intensive workloads. In the past, reaching 95 degrees Celsius or more on a desktop CPU might have been a cause for concern. But with today’s top-end CPUs, this is considered normal operation. Similar behavior has been present in laptops for years due to cooling limitations in tight spaces.

All testing is performed with a 23C ambient room temperature. Multiple thermal tests are run on each CPU to test the cooler in a variety of conditions, and acoustic measurements are taken with each result. These tests include:

1. Noise-normalized testing at low noise levels

2. “Out of the box”/Default configuration thermal and acoustics testing

a. No power limits enforced

b. Because CPUs hit Tjmax in this scenario, the best way to compare cooling strength is by recording the total CPU package power consumption.

3. Thermal and Acoustics testing in power-limited scenarios

a. Power limited to 175W to emulate a medium-intensity workload

b. Power limited to 125W to emulate a low-intensity workload

The thermal results included are for 10-minute testing runs. To be sure that was sufficiently long to tax the cooler, we tested both Thermalright’s Assassin X 120 R SE and DeepCool’s LT720 with a 30-minute Cinebench test with Intel’s i9-13900K for both 10 minutes and 30 minutes. The results didn’t change much at all with the longer test: The average clock speeds maintained dropped by 29 MHz on DeepCool’s LT720 and 31 MHz on Thermalright’s Assassin X 120 R SE. That’s an incredibly small 0.6% difference in clock speeds maintained, a margin of error difference that tells us that the 10-minute tests are indeed long enough to properly test the coolers.

Testing configuration – Intel LGA1700 platform