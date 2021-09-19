Trending

Asus TUF Gaming Z590-Plus WIFI Review: TUF Enough

This mid-range board offers good performance and lots of features for $249.99

By

Asus TUF Gaming Z590-Plus WIFI
(Image: © Asus)

Firmware

Asus’ BIOS for Z590 looks the same as found on previous-generation Z490-based motherboards. The BIOS starts in “EZ” mode, presenting some high-level information and a couple of adjustable options such as enabling XMP and Boot priority. Advanced Mode has a slew of BIOS options, many of which most users will not touch. Asus organizes the BIOS well, and many of the common functions, particularly overclocking functionality, are easily accessible without drilling deep into the pages. Overall, Asus offers a user-friendly BIOS with enough options to keep the most advanced users busy.

Image 1 of 35

Asus TUF Gaming Z590-Plus WIFI

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 35

Asus TUF Gaming Z590-Plus WIFI

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 35

Asus TUF Gaming Z590-Plus WIFI

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 35

Asus TUF Gaming Z590-Plus WIFI

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 5 of 35

Asus TUF Gaming Z590-Plus WIFI

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 6 of 35

Asus TUF Gaming Z590-Plus WIFI

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 7 of 35

Asus TUF Gaming Z590-Plus WIFI

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 8 of 35

Asus TUF Gaming Z590-Plus WIFI

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 9 of 35

Asus TUF Gaming Z590-Plus WIFI

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 10 of 35

Asus TUF Gaming Z590-Plus WIFI

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 11 of 35

Asus TUF Gaming Z590-Plus WIFI

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 12 of 35

Asus TUF Gaming Z590-Plus WIFI

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 13 of 35

Asus TUF Gaming Z590-Plus WIFI

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 14 of 35

Asus TUF Gaming Z590-Plus WIFI

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 15 of 35

Asus TUF Gaming Z590-Plus WIFI

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 16 of 35

Asus TUF Gaming Z590-Plus WIFI

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 17 of 35

Asus TUF Gaming Z590-Plus WIFI

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 18 of 35

Asus TUF Gaming Z590-Plus WIFI

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 19 of 35

Asus TUF Gaming Z590-Plus WIFI

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 20 of 35

Asus TUF Gaming Z590-Plus WIFI

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 21 of 35

Asus TUF Gaming Z590-Plus WIFI

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 22 of 35

Asus TUF Gaming Z590-Plus WIFI

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 23 of 35

Asus TUF Gaming Z590-Plus WIFI

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 24 of 35

Asus TUF Gaming Z590-Plus WIFI

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 25 of 35

Asus TUF Gaming Z590-Plus WIFI

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 26 of 35

Asus TUF Gaming Z590-Plus WIFI

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 27 of 35

Asus TUF Gaming Z590-Plus WIFI

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 28 of 35

Asus TUF Gaming Z590-Plus WIFI

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 29 of 35

Asus TUF Gaming Z590-Plus WIFI

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 30 of 35

Asus TUF Gaming Z590-Plus WIFI

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 31 of 35

Asus TUF Gaming Z590-Plus WIFI

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 32 of 35

Asus TUF Gaming Z590-Plus WIFI

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 33 of 35

Asus TUF Gaming Z590-Plus WIFI

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 34 of 35

Asus TUF Gaming Z590-Plus WIFI

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 35 of 35

Asus TUF Gaming Z590-Plus WIFI

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Software

On the software side, Asus includes a few applications designed for varying functions. This includes RGB lighting control, system monitoring and overclocking, audio and more. Below we’ve captured a few screenshots of Ai Suite, Armoury Crate and Aura Creator.

Image 1 of 11

Asus TUF Gaming Z590-Plus WIFI

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 2 of 11

Asus TUF Gaming Z590-Plus WIFI

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 3 of 11

Asus TUF Gaming Z590-Plus WIFI

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 4 of 11

Asus TUF Gaming Z590-Plus WIFI

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 5 of 11

Asus TUF Gaming Z590-Plus WIFI

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 6 of 11

Asus TUF Gaming Z590-Plus WIFI

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 7 of 11

Asus TUF Gaming Z590-Plus WIFI

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 8 of 11

Asus TUF Gaming Z590-Plus WIFI

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 9 of 11

Asus TUF Gaming Z590-Plus WIFI

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 10 of 11

Asus TUF Gaming Z590-Plus WIFI

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)
Image 11 of 11

Asus TUF Gaming Z590-Plus WIFI

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Test System

As of March 2021, we’ve updated our test system to Windows 10 64-bit OS (20H2) with all threat mitigations applied. On the hardware front, we’ve switched to all PCIe 4.0 components. We upgraded our video card to an Asus RTX 3070 TUF Gaming and the storage device to a 2TB Phison PS5-18-E18 M.2. We’ve also updated the games to F1 2020 and Far Cry: New Dawn, along with the hardware changes. We use the latest non-beta motherboard BIOS available to the public unless otherwise noted (typically during new platform launches). The hardware used is as follows:

Test System Components

CPUIntel i9-11900K
MemoryGSkill Trident Z Neo 2x8GB DDR4 3600 (F4-3600C16Q-32GTZN)
GSkill Trident Z Royale 2x8GB DDR4 4000 (F4-4000C18Q-32GTRS)
GPUAsus TUF Gaming RTX 3070
CoolingCorsair H150i
PSUCorsair AX1200i
SoftwareWindows 10 64-bit 20H2
Graphics DriverNVIDIA Driver 461.40
SoundIntegrated HD audio
NetworkIntegrated Networking (GbE or 2.5 GbE)

Benchmark Settings

Synthetic Benchmarks and Settings
PCMark 10Version 2.1.2508 64
Essentials, Productivity, Digital Content Creation, MS Office
3DMarkVersion 2.17.7137 64
Firestrike Extreme and Time Spy Default Presets
Cinebench R20Version RBBENCHMARK271150
Open GL Benchmark - Single and Multi-threaded
Application Tests and Settings
LAME MP3Version SSE2_2019
Mixed 271MB WAV to mp3: Command: -b 160 --nores (160Kb/s)
HandBrake CLIVersion: 1.2.2
Sintel Open Movie Project: 4.19GB 4K mkv to x264 (light AVX) and x265 (heavy AVX)
Corona 1.4Version 1.4
Custom benchmark
7-ZipVersion 19.00
Integrated benchmark
Game Tests and Settings
F1 2020Ultra Preset - 1920 x 1080, TAA, 16xAF (Australia, Clear, Dry)
Far Cry: New DawnUltra Preset - 1920 x 1080

MORE: Best Motherboards

MORE: How To Choose A Motherboard

MORE: All Motherboard Content

5 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Co BIY
    I enjoy these midrange reviews because these are boards I may actually be in the market for. The tradeoffs between the options are interesting.

    I think the tables with the "best" board on the bottom are confusing . The "best" should be at the top even when that means it has a lower number.

    And why is the MSI MEG Ace always at the top regardless of it's performance in a given test ? ( I don't think Tom's would sell top billing on every table regardless of scores - Especially when the top is sometimes the worst spot the way the tables are set.)
    Reply
  • Howardohyea
    Co BIY said:
    I enjoy these midrange reviews because these are boards I may actually be in the market for.
    I just read those reviews for fun, it is interesting to see different boards with different perks/aspects.

    It might be me though but I really would like to see a CMOS clear button on the rear IO, or have the CMOS battery not blocked under a graphics card
    Reply
  • Captain_Hook
    https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/USMhA68MCq8KqFhv4uwYMJ-970-80.jpg - it's nice to have a pic with Ryzen in an Intel motherboard review 🆒
    Reply
  • MainFramR1
    Co BIY said:
    I enjoy these midrange reviews because these are boards I may actually be in the market for. The tradeoffs between the options are interesting.

    I think the tables with the "best" board on the bottom are confusing . The "best" should be at the top even when that means it has a lower number.

    And why is the MSI MEG Ace always at the top regardless of it's performance in a given test ? ( I don't think Tom's would sell top billing on every table regardless of scores - Especially when the top is sometimes the worst spot the way the tables are set.)
    The top result in the charts is always the same and a reference for the 10900K versus the 11900K (AMD reviews its a 3900X). In other words, it's not the board, but the CPU used as a reference and is not included in the performance sort.
    Reply
  • Co BIY
    MainFramR1 said:
    The top result in the charts is always the same and a reference for the 10900K versus the 11900K (AMD reviews its a 3900X). In other words, it's not the board, but the CPU used as a reference and is not included in the performance sort.

    Now I see it. Thanks for the explanation.
    Reply