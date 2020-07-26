Cooler Master GM27-CF 165Hz Monitor Review: High Performance, High Value

Cooler Master GM27-CF deals Cooler Master GM27-CF Amazon $299

To read about our monitor tests in-depth, please check out Display Testing Explained: How We Test Monitors and TVs. Brightness and Contrast testing is covered on page two.

Uncalibrated – Maximum Backlight Level

We’ve rounded up five similar monitors for comparison to the GM27-CF. All are VA based and do not include HDR. From Samsung, we have the C27RG5 and U32R59C. MSI provides the G27C4 and MAG271CQR. And from Pixio comes the PXC273.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The GM27-CF is the brightest of the bunch at over 388 nits. That’s more than enough light for use in any environment including outdoor spaces. Black levels are typical of better VA monitors, good enough for a fourth place in the group. Contrast is strong at 3241.4:1 which places it above the average in our monitor review database. The real-world image is well-saturated with deep blacks and vivid color.

After Calibration to 200 nits

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Calibration leaves the black levels true and only reduces contrast by an invisible amount. It’s still over 3000:1 which is excellent. Our calibration also helps reveal more detail that was lost to the dark default gamma.

ANSI contrast keeps the GM27-CF in third place, not a bad result by any means. 2771.7:1 is just above average in relation to all the monitors we’ve tested. Our sample shows good quality control and screen uniformity which delivers excellent intra-image contrast. We have no complaints so far.

MORE: Best Gaming Monitors

MORE: How We Test Monitors

MORE: All Monitor Content