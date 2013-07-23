HP Introduces redesigned Z230 Affordable Workstations

HP has introduced new Z230 workstations, replacing the earlier Z220 units. The two computers, the Tower and Small Form Factor models, feature redesigned chassis to make them even more compact than the previous generation. The new design also aims for more of a tool-less design, similar to the other Z series workstations.

They use the latest Intel Haswell microarchitecture and both systems boast the Intel C226 chipset, four DIMM slots, and support for quad-core processors from the i5, i7 and Xeon processor lines. Both units also feature 92% efficient power supplies. The motherboard, and thus the slot configuration, appears to be identical, but possible configurations change between the two due to the SFF model being limited to low-profile cards.

The Small Form Factor Model

The Small Form factor design is made for those that are conscious of conserving space. It is 56% smaller than the tower and smaller than a lot of HTPC-type cases even. This unit is designed to bring affordable workstation dependability in a very small very power efficient package.

The Tower

The Tower model can take standard expansion cards and thus normal graphics cards (up to a Quadro K4000). It has one more internal 3.5-inch drive bay and one more external half-height 5.25-inch bay compated to the SFF model. Just because its a tower, doesn't mean its very big... unlike HP's other Z series workstations, the Z230 Tower is too small to be put on rack rails and requires the use of a rack shelf- part of the model's redesign was to make sure it could fit within a standard 4U of rack space when sitting on a rack shelf.

HP Z230 Specification Sheet

The HP Z230 workstations will start at $999 for quad-core configurations and are expected to be available at the end of August.