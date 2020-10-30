AMD's Big Navi Benchmarks: 4K and 1440p Numbers for Radeon RX 6800, 6800 XT, 6900 XT

Radeon RX 6000 (Image credit: AMD)

It seems that AMD can't hold its excitement for Big Navi. The chipmaker has just updated the Big Navi product page with new benchmarks for the Radeon RX 6900 XT, RX 6800 XT and RX 6800 for both 4K and 1440p resolutions.

AMD's gaming test suite has a good bit of variety with 10 different titles, including Battlefield V, Borderlands 3, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, The Division 2, Doom Eternal, Forza Horizon 4, Gears 5, Resident Evil 3, Shadow of the Tomb Raider and Wolfenstein Youngblood. The chipmaker conducted the tests on a Ryzen 9 5900X processor with 16GB of DDR4-3200 RAM on a X570 reference platform.

It should be noted that AMD enabled Smart Access Memory, a feature that unlocks higher performance on the Radeon RX 6000 when the graphics card is paired with a compatible Ryzen 5000 processor. Since neither product is available, we haven't had the chance to test the impact that Smart Access Memory has on graphics performance. However, it's something to take into consideration, since Smart Access Memory could inflate AMD's scores a bit. It shouldn't be considered cheating, though, since chipmakers have the liberty to develop new technologies to give them an edge over their competitors. In any case, AMD should get props for making efforts to create synergy between its processors and best graphics cards.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 4K Benchmarks

At 4K, the Radeon RX 6900 XT and the GeForce RTX 3090 ended up in a tie with each graphics card pulling in five wins. While Nvidia prices the GeForce RTX 3090 at an eye-watering $1,499, AMD is only asking $999 for the Radeon RX 6900 XT.

The Radeon RX 6800 XT had a much better showing by outpacing the GeForce RTX 3080 in six titles, while tying the Ampere-based graphics card in Shadow of the Tomb Raider. The Radeon RX 6800 XT isn't just faster than the GeForce RTX 3080, but at $649, it's almost $50 cheaper than its Nvidia rival.

According to AMD, the chipmaker didn't have a GeForce RTX 3070 for testing. However, the GeForce RTX 3070 practically performs like a GeForce RTX 2080 Ti, so AMD used the latter for comparison with its Radeon RX 6800. AMD's chart shows the Radeon RX 6800 dominating the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti across all 10 titles. Better performance commands a more expensive price tag though. The Radeon RX 6800 will retail for $579, while the GeForce RTX 3070 sells for $499.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 1440p Benchmarks

Apparently, gaming at 2560 x 1440 really favors AMD's Big Navi graphics cards. The Radeon RX 6900 XT and RX 6800 XT prevailed over the GeForce RTX 3090 and RTX 3080, respectively. Both Navi 21-powered graphics cards won nine out of the 10 gaming benchmarks. On the other hand, the Radeon RX 6800 continued its onslaught on the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti by beating it in all 10 games.

The Radeon RX 6800 XT and RX 6800 land on November 18, while the more powerful Radeon RX 6900 XT is scheduled for a December 8 release. AMD has said it put mechanisms in place so that Big Navi doesn't suffer from the same scalping situation that tormented the GeForce RTX 3080. However, the question remains as to whether AMD has enough Big Navi to feed all the hungry mouths of Team Red.