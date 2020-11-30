12-Core Savings: AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT Hits $455, All-Time Low

Finding stock on current-gen tech feels like looking for a needle in a haystack right now. But if you don’t need the latest tech for your build, there are great savings to be had on last-gen parts. For example, one of the best Cyber Monday CPU deals right now is on the AMD Ryzen 9 3900 XT, which is selling for its cheapest price ever: $454.99 .

In our Ryzen 9 3900XT review , we praised the chip’s boost in single-threaded performance over its predecessor. With PCIe 4.0 support and good mid-threaded performance too, the savings make this Ryzen chip an even sweeter deal.

AMD Ryzen 9 3900XT: was $500, now $455 at Amazon

This is the lowest price we've seen for the 3900XT. It's last-gen but comes with 12 cores, 24 threads and a clock speed of up to 4.7 GHz. View Deal

Admittedly, this isn’t the best CPU on the market -- and wasn’t when it came out in July either. You’ll also have to invest in a cooler, as AMD isn’t including one for free. But with 12 CPU cores, 12 threads, a base clock speed of 3.8 GHz and a boost speed of 4.7 GHz, you’re getting solid specs on discount.

