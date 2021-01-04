New AMD Graphics Cards Hinted Via USB-IF Entries

AMD might have brought its RX 6800, RX 6800 XT, and RX 6900 XT graphics cards to market by now, but that doesn't mean the chef is done cooking up new recipes. In that light, three new entries (1, 2, 3) have surfaced in the USB-IF, as spotted by Komachi, pointing to a handful of new GPUs. There isn't much information to go on right now, so take the news with a pinch of salt until more details emerge.

The entries name the GPUs XL, XT, XTX, XTXH, XLE, and Nashira Point. However, key information is still missing, as we don't know whether the information points to existing GPUs or new models. For context, the RX 6800 XT carries a Navi 21 XT GPU, the RX 6800 carries the Navi 21 XL, and the all-mighty RX 6900 XT carries the Navi 21 XTX GPU.

This would leave the XTXH and XLE GPUs in the open, assuming these entries are for the Navi 21 family. If they're for the Navi 22 family, then it's very possibly a pointer to the RX 6700 and RX 6700 XT, among others.

The same principle applies to the Nashira Point codename -- at this time we simply don't have enough details to say which product (family) it refers to.

As a result, all we can do with this information is tell you that new products are on the horizon. The RX 6700 XT's BIOS has already been leaked late last year, and it pointed to some serious overclocking potential. With AMD's historic tendency to announce products at CES, it wouldn't come as a big surprise to see some official news next week.