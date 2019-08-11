Caseking Is Now Selling Binned Ryzen 3000-Series Matisse CPUs

German computer hardware retailer Caseking has commenced selling pre-overclocked Ryzen 9 3900X, Ryzen 7 3700X and Ryzen 5 3600 processors for a small premium.

(Image credit: AMD)

AMD has done an excellent job of binning its Ryzen 3000-series, codenamed Matisse, parts to a point where there is little to no headroom left for manual overclocking. This has paved the way for companies, such as Silicon Lottery to sell overclocked Matisse chips for consumers that aren't fond of playing the silicon lottery. Caseking is the latest retailer to jump on the trend.

The pricing in the table was taken from the Caseking online store. Computer hardware over in Europe is subjected to value-added tax (VAT) and therefore is significantly more pricey. The standard VAT rate in Germany is 19%.

Cores / Threads Base Clock All-Core Boost Clock L3 Cache TDP Price (Euros) Price (USD) Ryzen 9 3900X @ 4.3 GHz 12 / 24 3.8 GHz 4.3 GHz 64MB 105W €619 $700 Ryzen 9 3900X @ 4.25 GHz 12 / 24 3.8 GHz 4.25 GHz 64MB 105W €599 $677 Ryzen 9 3900X @ 4.2 GHz 12 / 24 3.8 GHz 4.2 GHz 64MB 105W €579 $655 Ryzen 9 3900X 12 / 24 3.8 GHz ? 64MB 105W €529 $598 Ryzen 7 3700X @ 4.3 GHz 8 / 16 3.6 GHz 4.3 GHz 32MB 65W €449 $507 Ryzen 7 3700X @ 4.25 GHz 8 / 16 3.6 GHz 4.25 GHz 32MB 65W €429 $485 Ryzen 7 3700X @ 4.2 GHz 8 / 16 3.6 GHz 4.2 GHz 32MB 65W €399 $451 Ryzen 7 3700X 8 / 16 3.6 GHz ? 32MB 65W €349 $394 Ryzen 5 3600 @ 4.3 GHz 6 / 12 3.6 GHz 4.3 GHz 32MB 65W €299 $338 Ryzen 5 3600 @ 4.25 GHz 6 / 12 3.6 GHz 4.25 GHz 32MB 65W €279 $315 Ryzen 5 3600 @ 4.2 GHz 6 / 12 3.6 GHz 4.2 GHz 32MB 65W €259 $292 Ryzen 5 3600 6 / 12 3.6 GHz ? 32MB 65W €209 $236

Caseking is primarily offering overclocked versions of the Ryzen 9 3900X, Ryzen 7 3700X and Ryzen 5 3600 at 4.3 GHz, 4.25 GHz and 4.2 GHz. The Vcore for the overclocked chips is kept under 1.4V, but you can expect a variation of 30mV depending on the quality of your motherboard's power delivery subsystem.

Caseking's own King Mod team and overclocking guru Roman "der8auer" Hartung binned and tested each chip's stability with the Prime95 26.6 software with a FFT length of 1344 for at least one hour. Caseking urges its customers to pair the overclocked Matisse parts with a capable AMD X570-based motherboard. Although the stock Wraith Stealth CPU cooler is included, it's recommended you put the processor under water with a 280mm closed-loop liquid cooler as a minimum.

In general, the binned processors cost between 50 euros to 100 euros more expensive over the standard models. Caseking backs its overclocked parts with a limited two-year warranty.

