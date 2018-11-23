MSI Radeon RX Vega 56 Air Boost 8G GPU Now $340

Thankfully, the tsunami of the cryptocurrency mining craze has finally receded. Now you can not only find a Vega 56 in stock, but you can also find it on sale. A foreign concept, we know.

For instance, check out MSI's Radeon RX Vega 56 Air Boost 8G OC graphics card. Today it's going for $339.99, a savings of $310 if you're looking at crypto-craze pricing, plus you get a $20 mail-in-rebate. An Amazon Prime membership also pays off here, as members get free shipping.

The Vega 56 comes with 3564 share units that run at an 1156 MHz base frequency and boost up to 1471 MHz. A hefty chunk of 8GB of HBM2 feeds the beast at 410 GB/s. How does that equate to performance in real-world gaming scenarios? Well, we have 24 pages of data for you to chew over if you have any questions.

But, in short, this card is faster than the GeForce GTX 1070 FE. That's enough horsepower to handle most game titles at 1440p. Unfortunately, it sucks more power than its competitor in the process, and that also results in loud fan noise when the GPU is grappling with a challenging game title. You might consider picking up a third-party cooling solution to take the edge off the noise, but at least you'll have a bit of extra cash for that pursuit after saving quite a bit of coin with this short-lived sale.

This deal is only good until midnight CT.

