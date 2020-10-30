Bose QuietComfort 35 II Headphones $100 off at Target

Black Friday is weeks away, but we're already busy sorting through deals on our favorite hardware. It's not always easy to find the best offer, so we've created a page dedicated to finding the best deals on tech, including the best headphones. We update it daily, so check back often!
Today we're highlighting a special offer on the Bose QuietComfort 35 II headset. Even though this headset was first released back in 2017, it still has a usual price tag of around $299. But today at Target, you can get it for just $199.
Bose QuietComfort 35 II Headset: was $299, now $199 @Target
As of right now, you can pick up the Bose QuietComfort 35 II headset at Target for just $199. This is a wireless headset designed with noise cancellation in mind.View Deal
This headset is wireless, using a USB cable to charge and offering Bluetooth support. It can also take advantage of NFC pairing. The headset is supposed to have a battery life up to 20 hours on one charge.
If you couldn't tell by the name, this headset was designed with noise cancellation in mind--from the cushioned ear cups to its noise-canceling microphone. According to the specs, the Bose QuietComfort 35 II is compatible with both Alexa and Google Assistant.
Visit the Bose QuietComfort 35 II headset product page at Target for more details and checkout options.