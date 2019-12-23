(Image credit: Newegg)

If you're looking for the best holiday tech deals, we've got the CPU cooler for you. Corsair's Hydro Series H100i Pro cooler is now $99.99 after a mail-in rebate at Newegg, but the capable cooler usually retails for about $120 and has an MSRP of $140, making this quite the steal on this cooler, which we gave the Tom's Hardware Editor's Choice Award last year.

Corsair Hydro Series H100i Pro - was $140, now $100 after rebate

We gave this cooler 5 stars when we reviewed it in 2018. Its highs include its performance, desktop UI control and customization and, of course, powerful fans. Although, you'll deal with some noise and not the most vibrant RGB.

In our H100i Pro review, we found that although the cooler features two 120mm fans attached to a 240mm radiator, it provides similar cooling power to a beefier 360mm model. That's the result of the 2,400-plus RPM fans, which do generate some noise at maximum settings. But we found the noise level much more palatable under typical and light-load conditions, particularly when paired with smart fan curves.

It has an RGB-backlit pump, but it's not the brightest RGB around. You can control the lighting effects, among many other features, through Corsair's LINK software. Simply connect the cooler to an internal USB port, install the software and off you go.