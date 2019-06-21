Lightning Deal: 16GB of DDR4 RAM For Just $50

(Image credit: Amazon)

The Adata XPG Z1 DDR4-2400 16GB (2x8GB) memory kit is at a bargain price of $49.99. The deal is available for the next two hours, and stock is extremely limited, so don't think twice!

Adata's XPG Z1 memory modules are built on a 10-layer, 2oz. copper black PCB to offer superior stability and the best cooling performance. They feature a unique, red heatsink that is responsable for passive cooling. The heatsink measures 44mm at the tallest point so you might want to verify that you have clearance space especially if you're running an oversized CPU air cooler.

The Adata XPG Z1 DDR4-2400 16GB (AX4U240038G16-DRZ) memory kit comes with two 8GB DDR4 memory modules, therefore, it's compatible with Intel and AMD platforms that run on dual-channel technology. The memory sticks clock in at 2,400 MHz with CL16-16-16 timings. They only need 1.20V to run at the advertised speed so there's definitely overclocking headroom if you want to push the memory modules to higher speeds.

Installation and setup is a breeze thanks to the onboard XMP 2.0 profile. You just need to flip the XMP switch inside your motherboard BIOS, and you're pretty much good to go.

Adata backs the XPG Z1 DDR4-2400 memory kit with a limited lifetime warranty.