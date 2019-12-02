Cyber Monday Headset Deal: SteelSeries Arctis 3 On Sale For $40

Finding the perfect headset is often a challenge. After all, all of us have different tastes, different shaped heads, and different preferences on sound. When you’re on a budget, trying to factor all these variables in can lead to a headache. That said, in our opinion we believe Steelseries’ Arctis 3 is one of the best budget headsets around, it may not be as flashy as the Arctis Pro, or as a low-grade as super cheap as the Arctis 1, but this Black Friday holiday it’s currently on sale for just $39.99. That’s 43% off its retail price.

SteelSeries Arctis 3 Headset was $69.99 now $39.99 @ Amazon The Arctis 3 is a fantastic budget solution, powered solely by a 3.5mm analog connection. Complete with extended frequency response (20 Hz - 22 kHz), a comfortable ergonomic design, and strong inline mic, at this price it’s a steal. View Deal

Arctis 3 Features

The Arctis 3’s case, that means 40mm Neodymium drivers tuned to a slightly expanded frequency of 20 - 22,000 Hz, a sensitivity level of around 98 dB, and a reported total distortion level of less than 3%. Not too shabby, couple that with a fairly substantial bidirectional retractable microphone, and a sweet $40 price point like we’ve found here and you’re on to a winner.

Specifications