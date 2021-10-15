Galax Goes LEGO Crazy With Gamer RGB DDR5-4800 Memory Modules

When you think of LEGO, PC components aren’t typically the first thing to come to mind. However, Galax has LEGO on the brain with its new Gamer RGB DDR5 memory modules, which will arrive just in time for the launch of Intel’s Alder Lake platform, according to Expreview.

The Chinese PC peripheral manufacturer designed the Gamer RGB DDR5 modules with an ARGB light strip integrated into the top of the heatsink. The light strip takes the shape of a traditional LEGO system brick (1x18), which is an interesting touch. The integrated brick allows you to add your own LEGO pieces atop the module to bring some flair to your gaming rig. However, it’s probably best to use transparent or translucent LEGO to take full advantage of the ARGB lighting.

Once you get past the frills afforded by the LEGO connection, it’s reported that the modules will run at baseline DDR5-4800 speeds and will be available in 16GB (2x8GB), 32GB (2x16GB) and 64GB (2x32GB) kits. Additionally, the kits will come in either red or blue flavors, with the Gamer logo emblazoned in the middle.

(Image credit: Expreview)

However, we must note that this information is coming only from Expreview, and there is no mention of the new DDR5 modules on Galax's website. We also have not been able to independently verify the authenticity of these Gamer RGB DDR5 module renders. But this isn’t an unprecedented move from Galax. In 2020, the peripheral maker unleashed the GeForce RTX 3090 Gamer graphics card with two (2x6) stud sections to add your own LEGO bricks.

So, while it’s advisable to take this news with a small spoonful of salt given no official confirmation from Galax, we see no reason why someone would take the time to fake these renders. With that said, it appears that the Gamer RGB DDR5 modules are a China-only product for now, which is likely disappointing news for the millions of LEGO fans around the globe.