Gigabyte Accidentally Lists Four TRX40 Motherboards for AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3000

Yesterday we reported on rumored prices for Asus’ upcoming AMD TRX40 motherboards, with the TRX40 chipset targeting AMD's upcoming 3rd-generation Ryzen Threadripper CPUs. Today we bring you a new rumor: a list of Gigabyte’s upcoming TRX40 boards, as spotted by Computerbase. Sadly, we don’t have pricing for the boards this time around.
The info (PDF) comes from a compatibility listing for Gigabyte’s Aorus Gen4 AIC Adaptor and lists the following motherboards:
- TRX40 Aorus Xtreme
- TRX40 Aorus Master
- TRX 40 Aorus Pro Wi-Fi
- TRX40 Designare
Aorus is one of Gigabyte’s sub-brands targeting eSports and other PC gaming. But it also taps into other audiences, as shown by its Designare series.
There's also a document (PDF) with details on PCIe support. As seen below, they all will apparently work at PCIe 4.0 speed, which doesn't come as a surprise given that AMD's mainstream X570 motherboards (for today's generation of AMD CPUs) already do PCIe 4.0 too.
This leak follows an subtle reveal from just over a week ago, where Gigabyte South Africa’s Twitter revealed an image of what we suspect is one of its TRX40 boards (pictured below).
AMD’s upcoming TRX40 platform is said to debut in November and serve as AMD’s HEDT (high-end desktop) segment. It will launch alongside the Ryzen Threadripper 3000-series, which will pack up to 32 CPU cores.