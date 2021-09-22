How to Watch Microsoft's 2021 Surface Event

Microsoft is hosting an online event today at 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT, in which the company is expected to announce a whole slew of new Surface-branded devices, including laptops, tablets and perhaps even a phone.



You'll be able to tune in two different ways. Microsoft will be airing the event on its own website here, as well as live on Twitter.

Join us Wednesday, September 22 at 11am ET to see what's next for Microsoft Surface. #MicrosoftEvent​ https://t.co/QSsPe6bAExSeptember 8, 2021 See more

There have been countless rumors and leaks leading up to the event, suggesting there may be a Surface Pro 8, a new Surface Book and a successor to the Surface Duo smartphone with new cameras. The only way to be sure, however, is to check out the show.

Microsoft hasn't updated its Surface Studio desktop in a long time, and I'm sure there are many who would be pleasantly surprised to see a more modernized version of it.



There will likely be a heavy emphasis on how any new devices work on Windows 11, which is launching on October 5. HP and Lenovo have already revealed new devices running Windows 11, so it's likely Microsoft will follow suit considering it, well, makes Windows 11.



