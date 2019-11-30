Laptop Deal: HP Envy 13 with Core i5 / 256GB SSD Now $499 for Cyber Monday

Whether you need a new laptop for work or school, the HP Envy 13 deserves your consideration. For a limited time, in honor of Cyber Monday, the laptop is on sale for $499 at Microsoft, saving you a whopping $350. This means you're getting a premium ultrabook at budget laptop prices.

The HP Envy 13 comes with a svelte, silver body that measures 12.08 x 8.32 x 0.57 in (306.83 x 211.32 x 0.02 mm) and weighs just 2.92 lbs (1.27 kg). The laptop sports a beautiful 13.3-inch Full HD IPS touchscreen display with Corning Gorilla Glass NBT protection. This configuration of the HP Envy 13 is powered by a 8th-generation Intel Core i5-8265U quad-core processor paired with 8GB of DDR4-2400 memory and a 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD.

HP Envy 13: was $849 now $499 @ Microsoft

The super-light HP Envy 13 looks good and performs very well, but more importantly, the laptop has very strong battery life. This config has a Core i5-8265U CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and a 1080p touchscreen.View Deal

Our sister site, Laptop Mag, recently reviewed the Envy 13 and was impressed with its 11 hours of battery life, strong performance and stunning design. The keyboard also provided snappy input.

The laptop has other interesting features, such as the Bang & Olufsen speakers, 88-degree HD camera with a skill switch, backlit keyboard, fingerprint reader and fast charge capability to go from 0 to 50% in around 45 minutes.

The HP Envy 13 packs Wi-Fi 802.11ac and Bluetooth 5 connectivity. The array of ports consists of one USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C port, two USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A ports and a headphone-out/microphone-in combo jack. There's also a microSD media card reader onboard.