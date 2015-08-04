Microsoft Announces New And Updated Peripherals For Windows 10 Users

With Windows 10 now launched, Microsoft has announced that several of its keyboards and mice will be updated to take advantage of new Windows features. The company also introduced a pair of fresh new products to add to the lineup.

Microsoft will be releasing a brand new wireless keyboard and mouse kit later this year. The Wireless Desktop 900 features a full-sized wireless ambidextrous mouse with a customizable scroll wheel button. The keyboard is also full size and features quiet-touch keys, along with one-touch Windows 10 buttons to launch Cortana, OneNote and swap virtual desktops. Communication between the receiver and the peripherals is secured by AES encryption, with up to a 30-foot range.

Microsoft has also announced the Bluetooth Mobile Mouse 3600, which replaces the outgoing Wireless Mobile Mouse 3500. The updated mouse now includes Bluetooth 4.0 SMART technology, which doesn't need a USB dongle. The mouse includes a 4-way scroll wheel, allowing for navigation in all four directions. It also uses BlueTrack technology, which Microsoft said combines the best properties of optical and laser sensors. The company also said the battery life can be up to 6 months between charges.

In addition to the all-new products, Microsoft has updated several of its existing peripherals, as well. The Sculpt Comfort Desktop update was released on July 29 and sells for $79.95. The mouse in the set has been updated to include a customizable Windows touch tab. Microsoft said this can be set to launch a number of Windows 10 features including the start menu, virtual desktops and a handful of other options.

The Wireless Desktop 850 (and keyboard 850) were renamed from the Wireless Desktop and Keyboard 800 models. Wireless Desktop 3050 and Wireless Comfort Desktop 5050 replace the 3000 and 5000 models, respectively. All of these updated peripherals now include AES encryption for enterprise use. Microsoft said these new devices include Windows 10 features, but made no mention as to what those features are. The customizable touch tab is not listed for either of these sets.

The Wireless Desktop 900 will be available October 1 from Microsoft stores and online for $49.95. The mouse can be purchased separately on October 15 for $29.95. The Bluetooth Mobile Mouse 3600 will be available on October 8 for $29.95, and will come in your choice of black, blue or red.

The Wireless Desktop 850 is priced at $39.95, and the Keyboard 850 will be $29.95. They will both be available on September 23. The Wireless Desktop 3050 and 5050 models will be released on October 7, and they will both be available for $69.95.

