Sony Details Play Area, Gaming Scenarios And Age Limit For PlayStation VR (Updated)

Update, 7/29/2016, 12:46 p.m. PDT: If you're curious to see how PSVR stacks up against the HTC Vive and Oculus Rift, you can check out our lengthy comparison between the three devices.

More details about the PlayStation VR (PSVR) are coming out as the launch date approaches. The latest information covers the range of the PlayStation Camera, age requirements and the multiple ways you can use the device.

In terms of the camera’s coverage area, the guide on PlayStation Asia mentioned that the play area is equal to the maximum height captured by the camera. As for the overall length and width of the space, the image below shows that you’ll need to have a width of about 1.9 meters (6.2 feet) and a length of about 2.4 meters (7.8 feet). Because the camera has a cone-shaped coverage area, it will detect a width of 0.7 meters (2.2 feet) at the minimum distance of 0.6 meters (1.9 feet).

Obviously, the large space is required for specific games that utilize the PlayStation Move controllers. However, some of the games don’t require the peripherals, opting instead to use the traditional DualShock 4 controller, which means that you’ll probably need to sit down in the middle of the coverage area to play the game.

Even with the device strapped to your head, you don’t have to play alone. You can access “Separate Mode” with the “Social Screen” feature, which allows your friend to play with you via the TV screen. The Social Screen also has a mirror mode so others can see your gameplay reflected on the screen.

Similar to Steam VR’s Desktop Theater Mode, PSVR has a “Cinematic Mode,” which allows you to play your regular PlayStation 4 titles. You can also use PSVR to view 360-degree videos and photos.

Just like the Oculus Rift and the HTC Vive, PSVR doesn’t recommend the experience for children (Sony specifically states that the target age is 12 and up). Oculus’ reasoning for the limit was due to the device’s interpupillary distance range, which doesn’t cover most children. However, a reason for the PSVR limitation wasn’t provided.

PlayStation VR launches on October 13 with about 50 titles available at launch. If you already have the PlayStation 4 Camera and two Move controllers, it will cost you $399. The full bundle, which includes the camera, two Move controllers, the PlayStation VR demo and PlayStation VR Worlds, will cost $500.