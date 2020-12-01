European Retailer Reveals How Scarce AMD Radeon RX 6800, RX 6800 XT GPUs Are

It's no secret that availability of the best graphics cards has been dismal. New cards from both AMD and Nvidia have been nearly impossible to find. European tech retailer Proshop has been sharing its stock numbers since Nvidia's 30-series cards launched. It recently shared new figures showing availability for the AMD Radeon RX 6800 and RX 6800 XT still isn't looking good.

Of course, this is just the supply of a single vendor. However, it does give us a good perspective on the GPU shortage and what suppliers are dealing with.

The amount of stock Proshop has received of the RX 6800/RX 6800 XT is hilariously small -- so much so it almost makes Nvidia's Ampere shortage look good. Proshop has only received 100 RX 6800 cards, and they're all from Powercolor. It's also expecting eight Asus RX 6800 TUF OCs and five Asus RX 6800 Strix OCs. That's a measly 113 cards, compared to the 2,213 cards the Proshop reportedly ordered from all the AIB partners.

(Image credit: Proshop)

RX 6800 XT stock for Proshop is even worse. The retailer only received 25 PowerColor RX 6800XT cards. Regarding the aftermarket models, just six Asus RX 6800XT Strix LC OC and three Asus RX 6800XT TUF OC cards are incoming. That equates to 34 RX 6800 XTs. The retailer ordered 1,909.

(Image credit: Proshop)

Meanwhile, Proshop has updated its stock on Nvidia 30-series supply as well. While not great, it's vastly superior to that of AMD's stock currently.

This is really unfortunate for buyers. AMD hinted several times that it was going to "learn from Nvidia's mistakes" and have more volume than the competition. But it's clear that stock issues remain. Hopefully, AMD will fulfill its promise to fix its supply shortages by the end of December, but our hopes aren't high.