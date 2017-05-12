Watch Us Play 'Quake Champions'

If you’re itching to play the new Quake Champions, you can try it starting today as part of the nine-day Large-Scale Tech Test. Most of you won’t be able to get to play until you get home for the weekend, but fear not: You’ll be able to watch us play the game today as part of our weekly Twitch livestream.

For the past month, id Software’s latest game was in closed beta testing, which meant that you had to sign up on the game’s website for a chance to get into the early session. With this upcoming tech test, you can still sign up and immediately gain access to the game and play it anytime over the next nine days.

During the test, Quake Champions will have four game types: Team Deathmatch, Deathmatch, Duel, and a new mode called Sacrifice. We’ll try all four modes throughout the stream to get a taste of what the content might be like in the final version.

A release date for the game hasn’t been announced yet, but with E3 looming, we’re bound to hear a date at Bethesda’s E3 Showcase event. For more information on the game, you can also check out our hands-on time with it from PAX East, which included an interview with studio director Tim Willits.