ASRock Reveals First AIB AMD Radeon RX 6900XT Graphics Card

So far, following AMD's Big Navi reveal, tons of RX 6800 and RX 6800 XT graphics cards have been shown off by AMD's AIB partners, including a handful of custom variants. But, the review embargo on the top-end RX 6900XT hasn't lifted yet, so naturally few such cards have been revealed. Today, that changes as ASRock decided to take the wraps off its own Radeon RX 6900XT GPU.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: ASRock) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: ASRock) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: ASRock) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: ASRock)

Packing the AMD reference cooler, there are few surprises to be seen here. The RX 6900XT graphics card comes with a triple-fan cooler that exhausts its heat out the sides, uses dual 8-pin PCIe power connectors for juice, and features one HDMI 2.1 port, two DisplayPort 1.4a ports, and one USB Type-C port for rear IO.

The GPU itself features 5120 SPs spanned across 80 compute units, and it boosts up to 2250 MHz. The typical game clock is listed as 2015 MHz -- all reference specs. The GPU is linked to 16 GB of GDDR6 memory that runs at an effective speed of 16 Gb/s over a 256-bit memory interface, but it's AMD's 128 MB of InfinityCache aboard the GPU that will ensure lightning-fast memory speeds netting 512 GB/s.

With the RX 6900XT, AMD is aiming its sights square at Nvidia's RTX 3090, except, AMD's offering costs $500 less at $999. With that in mind, chances are the 6900XT will be the more compelling option for ultra-high-end gaming, though we reckon content creators will still lean towards the green team for the bigger memory buffer and program support.

The AMD RX 6900XT is slated to launch on December 8th, but don't expect real-world pricing to be anywhere near AMD's MSRP figures.