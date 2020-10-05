AMD Ryzen 7 3700X Drops to $269 at Walmart

With RTX 3000 GPUs finally getting into the hands of the public, you'll want to make sure you have one of the best CPUs to go alongside yours, so you can take full advantage of its power. Lucky for you, the Walmart website is currently selling the AMD Ryzen 7 3700X at just $269 (down from $307). The offer also includes three 32GB SanDisk flash drives with printed patterns on them.

AMD Ryzen 7 3700X w/ three 32GB flash drives: was $307, now $269 @Walmart



This offer includes the AMD Ryzen 7 3700X CPU, which can reach speeds as high as 4.4GHz when boosted. It also comes with three 32GB SanDisk flash drives.View Deal

This particular CPU has 8 cores and 16 threads. Its base operating speed is around 3.6GHz and it can reach 4.4GHz when boosted. It supports DDR4 memory with speeds up to 3200MHz.

Cooling-wise, the Ryzen 7 3700X comes with AMD's Wraith Prism cooler. This might not be one of the best cpu coolers, but it gets the job done and features RGB LEDs for a flashy look.