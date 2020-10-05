Trending

AMD Ryzen 7 3700X Drops to $269 at Walmart

And you get some bonus flash drives!

(Image credit: AMD)

With RTX 3000 GPUs finally getting into the hands of the public, you'll want to make sure you have one of the best CPUs to go alongside yours, so you can take full advantage of its power. Lucky for you, the Walmart website is currently selling the AMD Ryzen 7 3700X at just $269 (down from $307). The offer also includes three 32GB SanDisk flash drives with printed patterns on them.

AMD Ryzen 7 3700X w/ three 32GB flash drives: was $307, now $269 @Walmart

This offer includes the AMD Ryzen 7 3700X CPU, which can reach speeds as high as 4.4GHz when boosted. It also comes with three 32GB SanDisk flash drives.View Deal

This particular CPU has 8 cores and 16 threads. Its base operating speed is around 3.6GHz and it can reach 4.4GHz when boosted. It supports DDR4 memory with speeds up to 3200MHz.

Cooling-wise, the Ryzen 7 3700X comes with AMD's Wraith Prism cooler. This might not be one of the best cpu coolers, but it gets the job done and features RGB LEDs for a flashy look.               

Check out this offer for yourself at the AMD Ryzen7 3700X product page on Walmart. There is no expiration listed on the website and it’s not clear how long the offer will be made available.

2 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Phaaze88 05 October 2020 14:40
    Maybe it's because I live in Louisiana, but I've never seen such parts in a Walmart.
    I'll see keyboards, speakers, USB flash, SD cards, monitors, laptops, prebuilt desktops, mics, webcams...

    Maybe it's an online only thing?
  • Shadowclash10 05 October 2020 15:00
    Phaaze88 said:
    Maybe it's because I live in Louisiana, but I've never seen such parts in a Walmart.
    I'll see keyboards, speakers, USB flash, SD cards, monitors, laptops, prebuilt desktops, mics, webcams...

    Maybe it's an online only thing?
    Same. I don't think it's you - not seen any such parts in California/New York Walmarts either. IE, componenets like CPUs. GPUs, RAM, etc.
