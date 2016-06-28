Tom's Hardware Steam Giveaway, 'The Witcher 3' Plus DLC Season Pass

Hey everyone! We've got another great Steam giveaway for you! This round, we're bringing you three (3) copies of The Witcher III: Wild Hunt, including the game's DLC Season Pass! One will be awarded via the raffle, and two will be given away to participants in the discussion. As always head to the forums to enter!

A quick plug before the discussion prompt: For the first time ever, Tom's Hardware sent the Community Team to cover E3. Our goal was to give you, our wonderful members, an all access look at the expo! If you haven't seen any of our articles or video walkthroughs yet, I strongly urge you to do so (you can take a look here and here and here and here).

And now for the the discussion prompt:

Is VR exclusivity bad for consumers and devs, or is it a necessary part of doing business? Excited to hear your thoughts on this somewhat controversial discussion prompt.

The contest will run until 12 p.m. EDT on Friday, July 1st. The game will be awarded to the winner as a Steam gift. A Steam account is required to receive the prize and play the game.

Enter the contest here.

Good luck and happy gaming!