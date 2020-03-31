AMD Ryzen 9 3950X 16-Core CPU Lands in XMG Apex 15 Gaming Laptop

Schenker XMG Apex 15 (Image credit: Schenker)

German manufacturer Schenker has revealed the company's latest XMG Apex 15, as per a ComputerBase report. The system aims to be one of the best gaming laptops by offering desktop-type performance in a mobile format.

The XMG Apex 15 measures 14.2 x 10.2 x 1.3 inches (361 x 258 x 32.5mm) and weighs up to 5.7 pounds (2.6kg). The device flaunts a robust exterior, including a metal lid and a display frame, top and bottom case made of resin.

The XMG Apex 15 utilizes AMD's B450 chipset to house the flagship AMD Ryzen 9 3950X desktop CPU. The processor brings nothing less than 16 CPU cores, 32 threads and a whopping 64MB of L3 cache. However, a few sacrifices had to be made to make the Ryzen 9 3950X more mobile-friendly. The XMG Apex 15 operates the Ryzen 9 3950X in its Eco-Mode, which forces to chip to stick to a 2.6 GHz base clock and 4.2 GHz boost clock to run within the 65W envelope, as opposed to its native 3.5 / 4.7 GHz.

Schenker's gaming laptop features a 15.6-inch IPS panel at 1080p resolution and a 144 Hz refresh rate. To push the high-refresh rate display, the company allows you to choose between the an RTX 2060 or RTX 2070. These aren't the mobile or Max-Q variants either, so you'll get full desktop-level performance from either of the graphics cards.

Schenker XMG Apex 15 (Image credit: Schenker)

The laptop comes with two SODIMM DDR4 RAM slots and can hold up to 64GB of memory total.

There are three storage options. The machine has two M.2 2280 ports. One utilizes the PCIe 3.0 x4 interface, and the other uses PCIe 2.0 x4. There's also space for a 2.5-inch hard drive or SSD with a maximum height of 0.3 inch (7mm).

The XMG Apex 15 has one USB 2.0 Type-A port, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, one headphone out and one microphone-in jack. Display outputs include one Mini DisplayPort 1.4 output with support for Nvidia G-Sync and one HDMI 2.0 port with HDCP 2.2. There's a Realtek Gigabit Ethernet port for internet connectivity, as well as Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5 functionality.

The laptop's other features consist of a backlit keyboard with a numeric keypad that offers 15 different color options, stereo speakers, Microsoft Precision Touchpad with two buttons, integrated microSD card reader, HD webcam that's compatible with Windows Hello and a fingerprint reader.

The XMG Apex 15 is equipped with a 62 Wh Li-ion battery. Being the powerhouse that it is, the gaming laptop draws power through a 230W power brick.

The base configuration, which features the RTX 2060, 8GB of DDR4-2666 Corsair Vengeance RAM and a 250GB Samsung 860 Evo M.2 SSD starts at €1,337 (~$1,470).