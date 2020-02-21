China's Zhaoxin CPU Is in Its First Mini-PC

Networking specialist Ruijie Networks on Tuesday launched its first mini-PC featuring China's homegrown Zhaoxin KaiXian KX-U6780A processor.
With the RG-CT7800, Ruijie Networks is adding a grain of sand toward China's "3-5-2" program.
The manufacturer has deemed the device ready for office, medical and government usage. Customers can deploy the RG-CT7800 as a conventional PC or in a VDI (virtual desktop infrastructure) environment.
The RG-CT7800 takes the form of a 2.4-liter, black chassis. The device features a custom motherboard for the KaiXian KX-U6780A, since the processor is ball grid array-based. The motherboard comes with two SO-DIMM DDR4 RAM slots too.
The KX-U6780A is on Zhaoxin's LuJiaZui microarchitecture. It's an eight-core, eight-thread processor manufactured with TSMC's 16nm process. The octa-core chip ticks with a static frequency of 2.7 GHz clock speed and packs 8MB of L2 cache. The KX-U6780A operates within the 70W restriction.
Ruijie Networks offers the RG-CT7800 with 8GB of DDR4 memory and a 256GB SSD. One of the product images show the device with what appears to be four USB 2.0 ports and two 3.5mm jacks for heaphones and microphones. It's unclear what other ouputs are on the RG-CT7800.
The RG-CT7800 is compatible with the Chinese-developed UOS (Unity Operating System) and NeoKylin operating systems, which are both based on Linux. Ruijie Networks has made the necessary software modifications so that the RG-CT7800 can run streaming software and office suites, such as Kingsoft WPS Office and Yongzhong Office. The mini-PC also supports a bunch of peripherals, including Pantum printers, CZUR document scanners, digital drawing tablets and bar code scanners.
Although the RG-CT7800 is available for purchase, Ruijie Networks didn't list the device's price tag. Potential buyers will have to contact the company directly for a quote.
https://browser.geekbench.com/v4/cpu/compare/7430134?baseline=12754288
It gets absolutely slaughtered by a 7-year-old-older mobile CPU.
The Zhaoxin CPUs are based on tech that is competitive with Intel Silverton on a clock-for-clock basis. Not modern Intel Core. Definitely not Ryzen 2.
Tiger Lake and Zen 3 are just around the corner. That isn't to say that Zhaoxin can't improve upon their microarch and become competitive. But they are far from it today, and it seems unlikely they will make strides that will even catch them up with ARM Server and Desktop chips at clock parity.
Intel as well as AMD have backdoors inside their PSP or equivalent module.
All that speed is worth nothing if you cant count on your machine protecting your privacy.
They can see inside everything in your machine as trivially as if they were connected to it as an administrator.
For self-reliance such efforts are crucial.
