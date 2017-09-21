Nvidia GeForce GT 1030 Graphics Card Prices

The least powerful entry into Nvidia's GeForce 10-series is the GT 1030, which uses the GP108 die. Nvidia created GT 1030 to be highly energy efficient, with a max TDP of 30W. Nvidia equipped the GT 1030 with a narrow 64-bit memory interface and just 2GB of GDDR5 to kep the core's three SMs fed. Due to the reduced resource count, the GT 1030 is best suited as a replacement for slower integrated graphics, but it can be used for low-end gaming.
Nvidia GeForce 10-series "Pascal" GPUs
|GPU
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Ti
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti
|Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050
|Nvidia GeForce GT 1030
|Core
|GP102
|GP104
|GP104
|GP106
|GP107
|GP107
|GP108
|SMs
|28
|20
|15
|10
|6
|5
|3
|Shader Units
|3584
|2560
|1920
|1280 (6GB) / 1152 (3GB)
|768
|640
|384
|Texture Units
|224
|160
|120
|80
|48
|40
|24
|ROPs
|88
|64
|64
|48
|32
|32
|16
|Transistor Count
|12 Billion
|7.2 Billion
|7.2 Billion
|4.4 Billion
|3.3 Billion
|3.3 Billion
|1.02 Billion
|Base Clock / Boost Clock
|1480MHz / 1582MHz
|1607MHz / 1733MHz
|1506MHz / 1683MHz
|1506MHz / 1708MHz
|1290MHz / 1392MHz
|1354MHz / 1455MHz
|1227MHz / 1468MHz
|Memory
|Up To 11GB GDDR5X @ 11Gbps, 352-Bit
|Up To 8GB GDDR5X @ 10Gbps, 256-Bit
|Up To 8GB GDDR5 @ 8Gbps, 256-Bit
|Up To 6GB GDDR5 @ 8Gbps, 192-Bit
|Up To 4GB GDDR5 @ 7Gbps, 128-Bit
|Up To 2GB GDDR5 @ 7Gbps, 128-Bit
|Up To 2GB GDDR5 @ 6Gbps, 64-Bit
|TDP
|250W
|180W
|150W
|120W
|75W
|75W
|30W
|Process Node
|16nm
|16nm
|16nm
|16nm
|14nm
|14nm
|14nm
Put this card into your system and enjoy all the thrills of Half Life 2. Make America great again in Call of Duty Modern Warfare. Explore the scenic landscapes of Elder Scrolls IV Obilvion! Be awe stricken by the technological marvel of Crysis at 25fps in 720p.
Now you're playing with POWER!
I think that is a little generous. But as soon as the GPU mining craze dies down and card prices normalize the price/performance metric will be at the best we've seen ever.