Nvidia GeForce GT 1030 Graphics Card Prices

The least powerful entry into Nvidia's GeForce 10-series is the GT 1030, which uses the GP108 die. Nvidia created GT 1030 to be highly energy efficient, with a max TDP of 30W. Nvidia equipped the GT 1030 with a narrow 64-bit memory interface and just 2GB of GDDR5 to kep the core's three SMs fed. Due to the reduced resource count, the GT 1030 is best suited as a replacement for slower integrated graphics, but it can be used for low-end gaming.



Nvidia GeForce 10-series "Pascal" GPUs



Here we've listed all of the GT 1030 graphics cards currently available, separated by brand:

Asus

Asus GeForce GT 1030 CSM 2GB GDDR5 View Deal

Asus GeForce GT 1030 Phoenix Fan OC Edition 2GB GDDR5 View Deal

EVGA

EVGA GeForce GT 1030 SC Low Profile 2GB GDDR5 View Deal

EVGA GeForce GT 1030 SC Passive 2GB GDDR5 View Deal

EVGA GeForce GT 1030 SC 2GB GDDR5 View Deal

Gigabyte

Gigabyte GeForce GT 1030 Silent Low Profile 2GB GDDR5 View Deal

Gigabyte GeForce GT 1030 Low Profile 2GB GDDR5 View Deal

MSI

MSI GeForce GT 1030 2G LP OC 2GB GDDR5 View Deal

MSI GeForce GT 1030 Aero ITX 2G OC 2GB GDDR5 View Deal

MSI GeForce GT 1030 2GH LP OC 2GB GDDR5 View Deal

PNY

Zotac