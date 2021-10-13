AMD Radeon RX 6600 Review: RDNA2 Goes Mainstream at $329

Two months back, AMD launched the AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT , the first card to use the Navi 23 GPU. Today, AMD follows up with its first truly mainstream priced RX 6000-series card, the Radeon RX 6600. Take the same GPU but with four of the CUs (compute units) disabled, clock it a bit lower and you get the RX 6600 non-XT.

Will it be one of the best graphics cards , or will it come up a bit short? A lot of that will depend on retail pricing and availability, as GPU prices remain inflated, but supply has been a bit better on the RX 6600 XT than on other RDNA2 graphics cards, so hopefully for gamers, AMD can supply a reasonable quantity of GPUs for this launch.



I talked about the lack of a vanilla RX 6700 prior to the Navi 23 launch, and that previously widely rumored card remains MIA. Presumably that's because any of the Navi 22 chips that aren't fully functional can be sold as one of the various mobile RX 6000M-series solutions . AMD isn't taking that same approach with Navi 23, though, and along with trimming off some of the performance, the RX 6600 reduces the power requirement to just 132W and also cuts the official starting price to $329 — the same price as Nvidia's RTX 3060, though with 'only' 8GB VRAM. That's basically mainstream pricing in today's market — actually, it's less than you'll pay for most actual mainstream GPUs — though we suspect AMD's partners and the various retail outlets will jack up the price as long as GPUs remain in short supply.



Besides reducing the CU count and reducing the GPU clocks — by a relatively large 315MHz if you look at the Game Clock — AMD also reduced the GDDR6 speed from 16Gbps to 14Gbps. Note that the 'maximum' boost clock (technically the GPU can exceed even the boost clock) is quite a bit higher than the game clock, so we'll have to see how it all plays out in the benchmarks. But overall we'd expect the RX 6600 to be 10–25 percent slower than the RX 6600 XT, depending on whether a game needs more GPU power (up to 25% slower in theory) or more memory bandwidth (about 12.5% slower). Here's the rundown of AMD's latest RX 6000-series GPUs and their specifications.

AMD RX 6000-Series GPU Specifications Graphics Card RX 6600 RX 6800 XT RX 6800 RX 6700 XT RX 6600 XT Architecture Navi 23 Navi 21 Navi 21 Navi 22 Navi 23 Process Technology TSMC N7 TSMC N7 TSMC N7 TSMC N7 TSMC N7 Transistors (Billion) 11.1 26.8 26.8 17.2 11.1 Die size (mm^2) 237 519 519 336 237 CUs 28 72 60 40 32 GPU Cores 1792 4608 3840 2560 2048 Ray Accelerators 28 72 60 40 32 Infinity Cache (MB) 32 128 96 128 32 Game Clock (MHz) 2044 2250 2105 2424 2359 VRAM Speed (Gbps) 14 16 16 16 16 VRAM (GB) 8 16 16 12 8 VRAM Bus Width 128 256 256 192 128 ROPs 64 128 96 64 64 TMUs 112 288 240 160 128 TFLOPS FP32 (Boost) 7.3 20.7 16.2 12.4 9.7 Bandwidth (GBps) 224 512 512 384 256 PCIe Slot Interface x8 Gen4 x16 Gen4 x16 Gen4 x16 Gen4 x8 Gen4 TBP (watts) 132 300 250 230 160 Launch Date Oct-21 Nov-20 Nov-20 Mar-21 Aug-21 Launch Price $329 $649 $579 $479 $379