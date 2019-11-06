ASRock RX 5700 XT Taichi X 8G OC+ Review: Fast Clocks, Premium Price

For years, trying to attain playable frame rates at 4K (UHD or 3840 x 2160) resolution has been the domain of the flagship cards. But over the last couple years, the ability to reach 60 FPS at Ultra/Very High settings has slowly moved down the product stack to mid-range-high-end SKUs. On the AMD side, the Vega 64 was in the ballpark, and so is the RX 5700 XT. In around half of these tests, the magic 60 fps metric is achieved.

In titles such as Metro: Exodus, Final Fantasy XV, The Division 2, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider, most will have to drop back on some settings to reach smooth frame rates. The other titles in our test suite are in fact playable at 4K UHD using Ulta/Very High settings. The RX 5700 XT, in any form, isn’t quite an Ultra 4k UHD card across the board, but will handle some of the more difficult titles with some image quality sacrifices.

The Division 2

Strange Brigade

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Metro: Exodus

Grand Theft Auto V

Forza Horizon 4

Final Fantasy XV

Far Cry 5

Battlefield V

The Witcher 3

