System Builder Marathon, June 2012: $500 Gaming PC

Graphics Card And Hard Drive
Graphics: ECS NGT560TI-1GPI-F1 GeForce GTX 560 Ti
As the only GeForce GTX 560 Ti available within our budget, we could easily give ECS credit for shaping today's experimental build.
While its 823 MHz core frequency, 1002 MHz (4008 MT/s) memory clock, and dual-DVI/mini-HDMI outputs adhere to Nvidia's reference design, ECS hides a rather unique 6.5" PCB under its 9.5" cooler.
Read Customer Reviews of ECS' NGT560TI-1GPI-F1 GeForce GTX 560 Ti
Despite the affordable price tag, ECS doesn’t hold back on extras, bundling a user manual, driver DVD, DVI-to-VGA adapter, mini-HDMI adapter, and a pair of power adapters,
Hard Drive: Western Digital Caviar Blue WD3200AAKX 320 GB
Making this build happen for $500 required a small compromise in storage capacity, which shouldn't be surprising considering 500 GB drives are still 100% more expensive than the one we used in our $500 Gaming PC this time last year.
Western Digital’s WD320AAKX offers 320 GB of space, a 7200 RPM spindle, SATA 6Gb/s compatibility, and a 16 MB cache. Best of all, it sells for our $75 affordability ceiling.
Read Customer Reviews of Western Digital's Caviar Blue WD3200AAKX 320 GB
any enthusiast with limited budget would want to maximize his core clocks with higher voltages.. the card can keep cool by increasing the fan speed.
More noise for a gaming session is acceptable.
pun intended ? ;)
Diablo 3 maxes out at 60fps with occasional dips down to ~30fps when getting mobbed on hell. As for SC2, frame rates for me tended to be around 35fps on average with everything maxed out at 1920x1080 for both games.
While not the first chips I had overclocked, those slot 1 Celeron's gave me the incurable OC bug! *dreams of G530K*
I did notice one thing when I compared this build with my system - mine idles at 48-52 watts, too, and I use a 500W S12II. I think right-sizing the PSU will add to the efficiency. A 350w PSU is my bet for bringing the idle power draw closer to the 20% mark of the PSU rating where efficiency starts to pick up (as per 80plus requirements). I say 350w because whoever gets this will likely want to upgrade the CPU to something beefier sooner or later. Nah, sooner!
Thanks, Paul! for tackling love and system-building with reckless abandon.
Thanks for the feedback though. I'm actually surprised given the balance of the system, that people would desire to see aggressive GPU overclocking.