System Builder Marathon, June 2012: $500 Gaming PC

Graphics Card And Hard Drive

Graphics: ECS NGT560TI-1GPI-F1 GeForce GTX 560 Ti

As the only GeForce GTX 560 Ti available within our budget, we could easily give ECS credit for shaping today's experimental build.

While its 823 MHz core frequency, 1002 MHz (4008 MT/s) memory clock, and dual-DVI/mini-HDMI outputs adhere to Nvidia's reference design, ECS hides a rather unique 6.5" PCB under its 9.5" cooler.

Despite the affordable price tag, ECS doesn’t hold back on extras, bundling a user manual, driver DVD, DVI-to-VGA adapter, mini-HDMI adapter, and a pair of power adapters,

Hard Drive: Western Digital Caviar Blue WD3200AAKX 320 GB

Making this build happen for $500 required a small compromise in storage capacity, which shouldn't be surprising considering 500 GB drives are still 100% more expensive than the one we used in our $500 Gaming PC this time last year.

Western Digital’s WD320AAKX offers 320 GB of space, a 7200 RPM spindle, SATA 6Gb/s compatibility, and a 16 MB cache. Best of all, it sells for our $75 affordability ceiling.

