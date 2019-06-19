Intel Performance Maximizer (IPM) Tested: One-Click Overclocking Comes to 9th-Gen CPUs

Far Cry 5, GTA: V and Hitman

Far Cry 5

The differences between the Core i9-9900K configurations are slight as we encounter a graphics-imposed bottleneck that is common in many AAA titles.

Grand Theft Auto V

Grand Theft Auto V favors Intel architectures and, more generally, multi-core designs with high clock rates. This benchmark exposes a more tangible lead for the manually tuned processor, while the MCE and IPM configurations fall within 1% of each other.

Hitman

Slight differences between the overclocked Core i9s boil down to typical run-to-run variance for this benchmark, meaning the differences in performance are largely imperceptible.



