Intel Performance Maximizer (IPM) Tested: One-Click Overclocking Comes to 9th-Gen CPUs

Far Cry 5, GTA: V and Hitman
Far Cry 5
The differences between the Core i9-9900K configurations are slight as we encounter a graphics-imposed bottleneck that is common in many AAA titles.
Grand Theft Auto V
Grand Theft Auto V favors Intel architectures and, more generally, multi-core designs with high clock rates. This benchmark exposes a more tangible lead for the manually tuned processor, while the MCE and IPM configurations fall within 1% of each other.
Hitman
Slight differences between the overclocked Core i9s boil down to typical run-to-run variance for this benchmark, meaning the differences in performance are largely imperceptible.
Granted, Intel's XTU is not 'one click and done', but, I thought it would be hard to get too much easier (I think it took 5-6 clicks?)....
I see it's now easier.. :)
what the 1.5GB download get?
Hopefully the 100MB of overclocking software comes bundled with an installation of Warcraft III. That's about how much space its demanding.
Hard pass.
Yea that would be nice to see how it handles power and temps compared to MCE or manual overclocking.
I never have trusted auto OCing utilities, even in motherboards, as they tend to go on the high side of CPU voltage.
Maybe they can't really claim a huge gaming lead anymore, and are trying to push through whatever boost they can, to try and keep an edge?
In this case, both in performance, and as a convenient space-heater.
Maybe they figured the suckers that would buy the insurance for the IPM would offset the markup on the 9900ks? Intel makes no sense at all ... literally none ... I can't wait for the 3900x to launch so I can give AMD more money.
Massive power draws are only a major concern when AMD has it. When Intel has it, it just means cause its better. Don't you know the logic? ;)