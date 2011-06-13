Five Mechanical-Switch Keyboards: Only The Best For Your Hands

Razer BlackWidow Ultimate: Speeds And Feeds
Razer BlackWidow
|Technical Data
|Keyboard Measurements:
|475 x 171 x 30 mm
|Palm Rest Measurements:
|Included in the keyboard body
|Weight:
|approx. 1.5 kg
|Anti-Ghosting:
|6KRO
|Switches:
|Mechanical switches, Cherry MX Blue 50 000 keystrokes 4 mm Total Hub (tactile, clicky) Illuminated, adjustable brightness
|Layout
|German, standard layout
|Special Features:
|Multimedia keys emulated by a Fn switchFive full keys for custom functions (via drivers) Macro recording (via driver) 10 keyboard profiles (via drivers)
|Wired Connection:
|USB only, no PS/2
|Extra Functions:
|USB Hub, Audio port for headphones
|Price:
|Street price approximately 140 USD
(Source: Razer, Cherry)
That's a bit ignorant, since you didn't test them. Try a Topre Realforce and tell me it's a gimmick.
For all of you with exotic keyboards, you must be extra special picky ;) I type 110 wpm without error and have no trouble with the wave or 5500.
I bought my G110 for the extra macro keys that I never use. In fact I use the onboard volume control more often.
And it's "buckling spring", not "bent spring"