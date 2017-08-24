Trending

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Graphics Card Prices

The GTX 1080 Ti is Nvidia's 10-series flagship, sporting a partially disabled GP102 core with two SMs and one 32-bit memory controller deactivated. It is able to outperform the company's own Titan X in games, and is available at a much lower $700 price tag, making it the best solution out there for gamers.


Nvidia GeForce 10-series "Pascal" GPUs

GPUNvidia GeForce GTX 1080 TiNvidia GeForce GTX 1080Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 TiNvidia GeForce GTX 1050Nvidia GeForce GT 1030
CoreGP102GP104GP104GP106GP107GP107GP108
SMs28201510653
Shader Units3584256019201280 (6GB) / 1152 (3GB)768640384
Texture Units22416012080484024
ROPs88646448323216
Transistor Count12 Billion7.2 Billion7.2 Billion4.4 Billion3.3 Billion3.3 Billion1.02 Billion
Base Clock / Boost Clock1480MHz / 1582MHz1607MHz / 1733MHz1506MHz / 1683MHz1506MHz / 1708MHz1290MHz / 1392MHz1354MHz / 1455MHz1227MHz / 1468MHz
MemoryUp To 11GB GDDR5X @ 11Gbps, 352-BitUp To 8GB GDDR5X @ 10Gbps, 256-BitUp To 8GB GDDR5 @ 8Gbps, 256-BitUp To 6GB GDDR5 @ 8Gbps, 192-BitUp To 4GB GDDR5 @ 7Gbps, 128-BitUp To 2GB GDDR5 @ 7Gbps, 128-BitUp To 2GB GDDR5 @ 6Gbps, 64-Bit
TDP250W180W150W120W75W75W30W
Process Node16nm16nm16nm16nm14nm14nm14nm


Here we've listed all of the GTX 1080 Ti graphics cards currently available, separated by brand:

  • DookieDraws 24 August 2017 01:13
    GTX 1060 and 1070 prices are still too high.
  • ledhead11 24 August 2017 01:20
    Thanks for the list. As a fan of the TI's I keep telling people if they're on the fence for a 1070/1080,looking at Ultra/100+fps @1080p/1440p, best to go with a TI and just save for the extra $ needed then sit & enjoy for a long while. On same games you can even get decent 4k performance. Awesome cards!
  • ibjeepr 24 August 2017 02:36
    Just bought a used one on Craigslist for $600.
    EVGA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti SC Black Edition GAMING, 11G-P4-6393-KR
  • John Philips 24 August 2017 03:08
    Pcpartpicker already does it for us. Useless article.
  • Ne0Wolf7 24 August 2017 04:23
    Would somebody tell me why on earth the Zotac GeForce GTX 1080 Ti AMP! Extreme 11GB GDDR5X is more than two grand
  • anbello262 24 August 2017 05:05
    John Philips
    It is stated on the top of the article, but this is a way for Toms to get some more revenue in a less intrusive and more useful way than ads.
  • TadashiTG 24 August 2017 08:00
    Why does this "article" exists? Most items are out of stock too.
    Please refrain from posting these type of useless "articles".
  • Xajel 24 August 2017 08:21
    RX 470/570/480/580 & GTX 1060/1070 are all over MSRP...

    any one looking to buy one of these will have to wait a long time to catch the msrp.
  • JonDol 24 August 2017 11:56
    @TadashiTG: One reason this article exists is because, as of today, the 1080 TIs are some of the best value graphic cards out there and that's also why they are mostly out of stock.
  • redgarl 24 August 2017 12:14
    I bought one last week... because the GP104 is crap... point and simple. These GPU drops video signals, are finicky and the drivers at 4k drops.

    My problem are gone with the GP102.
