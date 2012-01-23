Radeon HD 6990M And GeForce GTX 580M: A Beautiful Lie

Benchmark Results: Just Cause 2

Just Cause 2 applies a lighter CPU load than Crysis, giving every configuration a chance to achieve higher frame rates based on unfettered GPU muscle.

Desktop cards begin to show their might at 1920x1080. However, this application still leaves us wanting a higher test resolution to further illustrate the differences between mobile and desktop graphics models. Note that a single Radeon HD 6990 is more than twice as powerful as a single Radeon HD 6990M, even at the medium resolutions supported by notebook displays.