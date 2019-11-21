Sapphire Nitro+ RX 5700 XT Review: Triple-Fan Cooling, Fast Clocks out of the Box

Reaching 60 fps or more at 2560 x 1440 is a feat that many mid-range cards accomplish, including the reference Radeon RX 5700 XT. Board partner cards that include a factory overclock tend to yield a few more fps over the reference clocked GPUs and will continue to produce frames near that magic 60 FPS threshold or higher. Depending on the title, frame rates range from about 56 FPS (Final Fantasy XV, the GPU crusher), to nearly 130 fps when using Ultra/Very High Settings. If a card is 60+ fps capable at this resolution, it is high refresh rate capable at 1080p.
In our test group, all the cards fell nicely into their performance brackets with the RTX 2060 Super (Gigabyte Gaming OC version) running a few fps slower than our 5700 XT’s in this comparison. The RTX 2070 Super is a few to several percent faster than the RX 5700 XT in all titles not named Far Cry 5 and Metro: Exodus.
Our Nitro+ sample generally outpaced the Gigabyte RX 5700 XT and, at worst, it matched performance. With a 75 MHz clock speed advantage, the titles that rely more on the GPU show a greater a gap than some of the others. In all, the Nitro+ performed as expected.
The Division 2
Strange Brigade
Shadow of the Tomb Raider
Metro Exodus
Grand Theft Auto V
Forza Horizon 4
Final Fantasy XV
Far Cry 5
Battlefield V
The Witcher 3
MORE: Best Graphics Cards
MORE: Desktop GPU Performance Hierarchy Table
MORE: All Graphics Content
Though, I do have to agree - I like quiet, and will pay extra for it, but I'm not sure I'd pay that much of premium for it. I might, but then it was mentioned that the Power Color variant has a good cooler and a bit lower of a price.
A nice card, but, not sure it justifies the premium.
I have been waiting for the custom aibs for the 5700, and minus the PC Red Devil, I am completely disappointed. However, I wont buy a Power Color, I have been burnt by them twice.
Lets see what the MSI Gaming X looks like when it lands price wise. I may just jump ship this round.
The 2070 non-super generally performs less than the 5700XT, so why, if the prices were about the same, would anyone choose the lesser performing card?
Then again, I'm thinking the premium for the Nitro+ is also probably more than I'd be willing to pay for it. I'm 2 for 2 on PowerColor success, though, so that brand wouldn't make me hesitant.
Come to think of it, I haven't ever having a new video card I've bought fail on me. Used ones, either, with only 3 exceptions - two dead when I got them (both Nvidia), and one that worked, but had slightly blurry output (back when CRTs and VGA output was still fairly common), also Nvidia. Still, given the number of used cards I'd come across, and the "who knows what the heck the previous owner did" state of the ones that did fail, I'm confident in all video cards in general.