Sapphire Nitro+ RX 5700 XT Review: Triple-Fan Cooling, Fast Clocks out of the Box

Reaching 60 fps or more at 2560 x 1440 is a feat that many mid-range cards accomplish, including the reference Radeon RX 5700 XT. Board partner cards that include a factory overclock tend to yield a few more fps over the reference clocked GPUs and will continue to produce frames near that magic 60 FPS threshold or higher. Depending on the title, frame rates range from about 56 FPS (Final Fantasy XV, the GPU crusher), to nearly 130 fps when using Ultra/Very High Settings. If a card is 60+ fps capable at this resolution, it is high refresh rate capable at 1080p.

In our test group, all the cards fell nicely into their performance brackets with the RTX 2060 Super (Gigabyte Gaming OC version) running a few fps slower than our 5700 XT’s in this comparison. The RTX 2070 Super is a few to several percent faster than the RX 5700 XT in all titles not named Far Cry 5 and Metro: Exodus.

Our Nitro+ sample generally outpaced the Gigabyte RX 5700 XT and, at worst, it matched performance. With a 75 MHz clock speed advantage, the titles that rely more on the GPU show a greater a gap than some of the others. In all, the Nitro+ performed as expected.

The Division 2

Strange Brigade

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Metro Exodus

Grand Theft Auto V

Forza Horizon 4

Final Fantasy XV

Far Cry 5

Battlefield V

The Witcher 3

