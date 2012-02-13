Ubuntu 11.10 Review: Benchmarked Against Windows 7

Benchmark Results: System

CPU & Memory

The 32-bit version of GeekBench 2.2.3 is used to evaluate both operating systems. GeekBench tests CPU and memory performance to produce a composite performance score.

Ubuntu 11.04 slams Windows 7 in the GeekBench scores, beating the proprietary operating system by nearly 1700 points.

CPU: Single-Threaded

POV-Ray

POV-Ray version 2.6 is used in Ubuntu, while we benchmark with version 2.62 in Windows. We only need two runs of POV-Ray's built-in benchmark to generate these numbers.

Windows 7 takes the lead in the POV-Ray benchmark, beating Ubuntu 11.10 by nearly three and a half minutes.

CPU: Multi-Threaded

Blender

The 64-bit version of Blender 2.61 is used on both operating systems. The test file is the Blender Render Benchmark v0.2. Full-sample 16x anti-aliasing is enabled, and testing is performed using one, two, and four threads. We run two iterations of the Blender benchmark per thread.

Ubuntu has a slight (but noticeable) lead over Windows in all three variations: four seconds using a single thread, three seconds with two threads, and two seconds with four threads.