Ubuntu 11.10 Review: Benchmarked Against Windows 7

Benchmark Results: System
|CPU & Memory
The 32-bit version of GeekBench 2.2.3 is used to evaluate both operating systems. GeekBench tests CPU and memory performance to produce a composite performance score.
Ubuntu 11.04 slams Windows 7 in the GeekBench scores, beating the proprietary operating system by nearly 1700 points.
|CPU: Single-Threaded
POV-Ray
POV-Ray version 2.6 is used in Ubuntu, while we benchmark with version 2.62 in Windows. We only need two runs of POV-Ray's built-in benchmark to generate these numbers.
Windows 7 takes the lead in the POV-Ray benchmark, beating Ubuntu 11.10 by nearly three and a half minutes.
|CPU: Multi-Threaded
Blender
The 64-bit version of Blender 2.61 is used on both operating systems. The test file is the Blender Render Benchmark v0.2. Full-sample 16x anti-aliasing is enabled, and testing is performed using one, two, and four threads. We run two iterations of the Blender benchmark per thread.
Ubuntu has a slight (but noticeable) lead over Windows in all three variations: four seconds using a single thread, three seconds with two threads, and two seconds with four threads.
Interesting article otherwise, and very well done. I particularly like how it highlights major areas that ubuntu developers need to work on, but still gives ubuntu as a OS credit where it deserves it. It's more worthwhile IMO to review LTS releases (and one is coming up soon), but in the meantime it's great to see where Ubuntu is right now.
If you did not notice, all of the 3 tested games are OpenGL which is barely supported in Win7. How about we see some DirectX9 10 and 11 games before making silly conclusions? And in any case, who gives a rat's ass about Doom3 - 7 year old awful game?