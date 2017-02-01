Login | Sign Up
LG 34UC79G 34-inch Ultra-Wide FreeSync Monitor Review

by
14 Comments

LG ushered in the curved ultra-wide display genre with its 34UC97 just a little over two years ago. Since then the category has seen new models from every major manufacturer offering 34", 35", and recently 38" screens; vertical resolutions ranging from 1080 to 1600 pixels; IPS and VA panels; and of course, high refresh rates with adaptive refresh. Most of these have come at premium prices however. Early screens required a $1000 or higher cost of entry, and there has been little movement on that score.

But recently we’ve seen a couple of models break that barrier. A few weeks ago, we looked at AOC’s C3583FQ. That VA panel impressed us with its high contrast, 160Hz refresh rate, and FreeSync that works down to 45 FPS. Today we’re checking out a new IPS display from LG: the 34UC79G.

Specifications

LG 34UC79G
$699.99 Newegg
  • Panel Type & Backlight
    IPS / W-LED, edge array
  • Screen Size & Aspect Ratio
    34in / 21:9
  • Curve Radius
    3800mm
  • Max Resolution & Refresh
    2560x1080 @ 144Hz
  • FreeSync Range
    50-144Hz
  • Native Color Depth & Gamut
    8-bit / sRGB
  • Response Time (GTG)
    5ms
  • Brightness
    250cd/m2
  • Contrast
    1000:1
  • Speakers
    2 x 7w
  • Video Inputs
    1 x DisplayPort 1.2, 2 x HDMI 2.0
  • Audio
    3.5mm headphone output
  • USB
    Power Consumption
  • Power Consumption
    41w typical
  • Panel Dimensions WxHxD w/base
    32.7 x 17.6-22.4 x 11in, 831 x 447-569 x 279mm
  • Panel Thickness
    3in / 76mm
  • Bezel Width
    Top/sides - .5in / 13mm, Bottom .9in / 22mm
  • Weight
    Weight
  • Warranty
    3 years

First we’ll talk about the specs that might give some users pause. Yes, the resolution is 2560x1080 and FreeSync only works down to 50Hz. But if you’ve read our other reviews of 1080p gaming monitors then you know we favor things like contrast, color accuracy, and motion processing quality over resolution. We’d rather have a smooth experience free of tears, stuttering, and ghosting over a high pixel count any day.

The 34UC79G is one of the few FreeSync monitors to offer Low Framerate Compensation (LFC). Because its max refresh is more than two-and-a-half times the minimum, it can buffer additional frames when the rate drops below 50Hz and therefore avoid switching out of adaptive refresh mode. Coupled with lower resolution, that means users with more modest systems will enjoy the same smooth experience when the action dips below 50 FPS.

Based on what AMD has published, and our own visual observation, LFC monitors the render rates and then repeats frames adaptively in order to fool the monitor into thinking the refresh rate is still above 50Hz. That way, tearing is never a factor and you won’t have to resort to latency increasing V-Sync to keep the action flowing.

Aside from this extremely attractive feature, the 34UC79G sports an IPS panel with a factory-certified calibration (for grayscale and gamma only), 144Hz, blur-reduction in the form of a backlight strobe, a subtle 3800mm-radius curve, OSD joystick, and new styling that announces its gaming intent. And the price? $699 from LG’s website. It certainly seems to offer a lot for the money. Let’s take a look.

Packaging, Physical Layout & Accessories

LG is the master when it comes to protecting curved monitors from the rigors of shipping. The panel is completely surrounded by foam blocks and a sturdy double-corrugate box. The upright and base are wrapped separately and must be assembled. No tools are needed. Attach the base with two captive bolts and snap the panel on and you’re set.

Bundled cables include HDMI and DisplayPort. The power supply is a moderately-sized brick with a detachable power cord. You also get a calibration data sheet that certifies each panel for grayscale and gamma accuracy. Color tests are not included. A CD with supporting software and a user manual round out the package.

Product 360

  • a-front2
  • a-top
  • a-side
  • a-back
  • a-inputs

The styling of past LG curved ultra-wide displays has been aimed squarely at Apple users with their white trim and sleek, understated lines. The 34UC79G takes aim at a different target: Asus’ ROG line. The black chassis with not-so-subtle red accents could easily be mistaken for a Republic of Gamers product, minus the molded-in spaceship hull features of course. A balanced mix of shiny and matte-finished plastic is used with texture in all the right places, and the bezel is free of buttons or LEDs. Control and power status are in the centrally mounted joystick, a feature we’ve come to expect and enjoy from LG’s ultra-wide displays.

From the top, you can see the subtle 3800mm-radius curve. It strikes a great balance between gaming immersion and workaday practicality. You won’t see any image distortion in your word processor or spreadsheet, but a richly detailed gaming environment will seem to wrap around you as it fills your peripheral vision.

The subtle curve means a slimmer side profile. The panel is only three inches thick, which means a wall mount won’t look too strange. That can be accomplished by unsnapping the upright and installing a bracket into the 100mm VESA mounting lugs. Just be sure to provide clearance for the rear-facing input panel.

Speaking of inputs, there are two HDMI 2.0 connectors. They can be switched to version 1.4 in the OSD if you have compatibility issues. The DisplayPort is version 1.2. Both digital interfaces support the max 144hz refresh rate. The USB hub is version 3.0 and includes one upstream and two downstream ports. Analog audio is supported by a 3.5mm input and a headphone output.

14 comments
  • hispeed120
    I believe you have the wrong product link listed.
    0
  • TunaSoda
    1080... welcome to 1998
    -3
  • wh3resmycar
    looks promising. i don't care even if it's 1080p. i mean if you're going to bash an ultrawide 144hz 1080p monitor, make sure you have an SLi gtx1080 first.
    0
  • JakeWearingKhakis
    This just might be the perfect monitor for my current setup. Single R9 290X overclocked to 1100core mhz 1400 memory mhz. Great for 1080p gaming, and I have been looking for an ultra-wide freesync 144hz IPS like this. Tasty price too.

    Until I build a Vega system I'm not even going to go for 4k or even 1440p ultrawide monitors. I know my card could probably handle a 1440p 144hz 27inch monitor very well, but I'm really into the Ultra-Wide curve thing.
    0
  • teknic111
    1080p is garbage! I wouldn't pay $100 for that monitor.
    -4
  • wh3resmycar
    ^ so you do have SLi gtx1080s?
    0
  • teknic111
    Anonymous said:
    ^ so you do have SLi gtx1080s?


    No, what are you implying?
    1
  • DocBones
    Really happy with the Omen 32 that I got for 275. I can live without the 144 hz for $400
    0
  • hidaamoro
    If you guys would actually look at the specs you would see that it is NOT 1080p but 2560x1080, ultrawide.
    2
  • Xajel
    No thanks, still waiting for the next patch of HDR displays... looking forward for something like 34" Ultrawide 1440p with FreeSync2/G-Sync HDR... 120-144Hz
    0
  • photonboy
    Some of the commentators don't seem to understand the product, or possibly didn't read the article fully.
    - ULTRAWIDE
    - Curved
    - High refresh rate
    - FREESYNC (with LFC)

    It's not 3440x1440 but those are more expensive.

    It's a gaming monitor, especially suited for fast games like "shooters" and arguably the best VALUE for that specific niche.

    *and to be clear, you don't need 2xGTX1080 to achieve 144FPS constantly.. which I believe was the point. In fact, at that point I'd spend a little more for a 3440x1440. No, what you want is a setup capable of 2560x1080, with high quality settings that can stay above 50FPS.

    The requirements aren't much higher than a normal 1080p (1920x1080) monitor. Obviously higher refresh rates require more expensive hardware depending on the game being played.

    **An RX-480 GPU plus appropriate Intel/Ryzen 4-core CPU would be a good choice to pair with this.
    3
  • photonboy
    UPDATE: Also, it's a FREESYNC monitor so you don't want to be using NVidia GPU's. You could but then it would just be a normal 144Hz monitor with no asynchronous mode to get rid of screen tear, lag etc which can be a hassle to deal with especially with 144Hz monitor (if screen tear is bad you want VSYNC for normal monitor, but at 144Hz you'd have to force a HALF Dynamic option to synch to 72FPS... a hassle.)
    0
  • jwl3
    Meh. 1080p kills it. I have the $750 LG 34UC88 (3440x1440) curved and paired with a 1070. Works great. But I got my bro the $300 34UM87, non-curved 1080p. I cannot even upgrade his computer anymore because if I did, it would be overkill to drive a 1080p screen. I'd have to toss out his $300 screen that we just bought 2 months ago. Bad decision to buy it. Don't do it.
    -1
  • Fandogh
    1080p on 34 inch Ultrawide is exactly like 1080p on 27inch wide (81.72ppi vs 81.59ppi)

    Good resolution if you like your eyes (No DPI Scaling Needed!).
    0
