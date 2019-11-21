Acer's 27-inch 144Hz FreeSync Monitor Drops to $249.99

Acer XZ271U bmijpphzx (Image credit: Acer)

A monitor is just as important as the gaming rig itself. Ahead of the best Black Friday tech deals, the Acer XZ271 gaming monitor is currently on sale at Walmart for $249.99, $50 off its normal retail price. It's an even larger discount from the $450 it was going for early last year.

Acer XZ271 | $249.99 ($50 off) @ Walmart If you're ready to venture into the 144Hz gaming world, the Acer XZ271U might be just what you need -- especially when it's at its lowest price yet. View Deal

Gaming-oriented attributes include a speedy 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time and support for FreeSync technology for silky smooth gameplay at FHD resolution with PCs running AMD graphics cards. This should all be enough to appease competitive gamers who also want strong pixel density.

The XZ271U checks in with a 27-inch curved VA panel. That typically promises better contrast than TN or IPS displays, and the XZ271 is specced with a respectable 3,000: 1 contrast ratio.

The display also comes with several nifty features, including Acer's own Eye Protect technology, a blue light filter and low-dimming technology for protecting your eyes against fatigue. Additionally, it supports tilt, swivel and height adjustments and has a standard 100 x 100mm VESA mount.

In regards to connectivity, the XZ271U sports one DisplayPort 1.2, one Mini DisplayPort 1.2, two HDMI 2.0 ports (one with MHL 2.1 support) and four USB 3.0 Type-A ports. You'll also enjoy a pair of built-in 7W stereo speakers and a 3.5mm headphone jack for plugging in your best gaming headset.

