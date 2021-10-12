Get Nearly $400 off one of Alienware’s Best Gaming Monitors

The best gaming monitor deals usually give you one of two things: a high resolution or a high refresh rate. Alienware goes in hard on the latter with the AW2521H, which is now available for a really good price!

Right now at Dell, the Alienware AW2521H is now $360 off — taking the price down to just $549.99.

Alienware AW2521H gaming monitor: was $909.99, now $549.99 at Dell

With a seriously impressive 360Hz refresh rate and 3ms screen draw time, this impressive competitive gaming monitor offers ultra low motion blur (ULMB), HDR, USB 3.0 passthrough and a stylish AlienFX RGB lighting system.View Deal

As you can read from our 4.5-star Alienware AW2521H review, earning it our highly coveted Editor’s Choice award, there’s a lot to love about this FHD gaming monitor.

Sure, it doesn’t have a QHD or 4K resolution, it doesn’t have adaptive sync and the SDR contrast isn’t the best you can get in the market. But the ULMB achieved with the low input lag and sky high refresh rate makes for practically tear-free picture that is super responsive.

With an 8000:1 contrast ratio and HDR, the lighting of each scene glows off the screen and makes the most of your gaming PC build. Plus, the USB passthrough makes for some serious convenience.

And all of this is packed into a sleek, premium monitor that comes packed with subtle RGB, an ergonomic stand and, thanks to this deep discount, an affordable price.