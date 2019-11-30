AMD Ryzen 5 3600X Becomes a 12-Thread Bargain at Just $199

(Image credit: Wallmart)

AMD’s Ryzen 5 3600X carries an MSRP of $250, but it has been retailing for around $235 recently. Black Friday had the price of the AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (Non-X) drop to $185, which created a big discrepancy in the price between the two chips. It looks like that difference has been set straight, with the Ryzen 5 3600X now available at for $199.99 at Walmart.

In our Ryzen 5 3600X review, we gave it an Editor's Choice award, but at its lowest price yet, the CPU's more tempting than ever.

AMD Ryzen 5 3600X - was $234.99, now $199.99 @ Walmart

AMD's Ryzen 5 3600X is a 6-core 7nm CPU that can boost up to 4.4 GHz and is, therefore, excellent for building mid-tier gaming systems on a budget. It's still not cheap, but at this price you're getting a lot of performance per dollar.

The Ryzen 5 3600X comes packed with six Zen 2 CPU cores (and thus 12 threads) and has a base clock speed of 3.8 GHz. It can boost up to 4.4 GHz for single-threaded workloads. There's 3MB of L2 cache and 32MB of L3 cache.

The chip is built on the 7nm fabrication process and comes with support for PCIe 4.0, which is the latest PCIe standard that even Intel’s latest HEDT chips don’t support yet.

For cooling, AMD includes a Wraith Spire cooler, albeit without RGB lighting. This is adequate for cooling the chip’s 95W TDP, but if you want to keep the unit in boost for longer you might want to invest in a beefier CPU cooler.

If you’re building a gaming PC on a budget, you’d be wise to consider the Ryzen 3600X.

